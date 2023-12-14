Breaking News
Home > Brand Media News > Small Town Big Dreams Revtis Journey from Bihar to Entrepreneurial Triumph in Australia

Small Town, Big Dreams: Revti’s Journey from Bihar to Entrepreneurial Triumph in Australia

14 December,2023
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

From the heartland of Bihar to the landscapes of Australia, Revti shared her transformative journey on YouTube, aiming to inspire others.

Revti Chaudhary


Originating from a quaint town in Bihar, Revti Chaudhary's journey unfolds across continents, weaving a tale of resilience and transformation. In the digital realm, she emerges as a unique figure, seamlessly merging finance, spirituality, and well-being in her life's tapestry.


Facing a significant financial setback, Revti's quest for meaning led her to self-reflection. Immersed in the teachings of Abraham Hicks and Chakra yoga, she discovered a path to healing. After becoming a certified yoga teacher, she delved into yogic traditions and shamanic rituals, intertwining them with the principles of the law of attraction.


Manifesting dreams through Chakra meditation, Revti Chaudhary secured Australian Permanent Residency, defying odds from her humble roots to attain an officer rank in the Australian Treasury and Finance department.


From the heartland of Bihar to the landscapes of Australia, Revti shared her transformative journey on YouTube, aiming to inspire others. Live workshops on energy healing and Chakra meditation garnered hundreds of success stories, ranging from healing ailments to financial freedom.

As an energy healer, Revti taps into subtle energies, fostering balance and vitality. Her clients attest to the transformative power of her sessions, highlighting the integration of chakra yoga and spiritual insights.

In under two years, her YouTube channel, Revti’s Soul School, became a repository of testimonials, illustrating the transformative power of ancient practices. Advocating for Chakra meditation, she passionately imparts knowledge, helping others manifest dreams, from healing ailments to securing dream jobs.

Now settled in Australia with her family, Revti blends her role in finance with managing successful businesses, all rooted in the transformative influence of chakra meditation and the law of attraction.

Her mission extends beyond personal success. Through YouTube and workshops, she continues spreading knowledge and healing, empowering others to manifest their dream lives. Revti's story stands as a testament to the transformative power within every individual, fuelled by ancient practices and boundless potential.

