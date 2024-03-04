Student Tribe's witnessed exponential turnout of students in the 4th edition of Undergrad summit

Student triibe and thousands of students, March 2nd at T-Hub was an unforgettable day of inspiration, learning, and enjoyment.

The Undergrad Summit (UGS), Telangana's largest youth unconference returned with more hopes and much excitement in its 4th edition. Set for March 2nd at T-Hub, the day-long event is a showcased exposure, guidance, inspiration, networking, and entertainment, specifically designed for undergraduates.

This year's lineup featured an array of panel discussions with notable Civil Services Officers, including Tarun Reddy IRS. The event spotlighted interactions with acclaimed singer PVNS Rohit (Indian Idol Runner-up) and Damini. Influential creators and influencers such as Punju, FinancialThinkings, and Vamshi Kurapati will engage attendees alongside HR professionals from leading corporations. The agenda includes enriching keynotes, interactive games, stand-up comedy acts by Rajasekhar Mamidanna and Rohit Swain, and a sundowner concert by the Elyzium Band.

A special highlight of this edition is the finale of the Speakathon, a competition seeking to crown Telangana's next top speaker, adding a competitive edge to the event's diverse offerings. Additionally, the summit featured the keynote address by Sesidhar Kolikonda, CEO of Arvensys Group, providing invaluable insights into the professional world.

Hosted by Student Tribe (formerly StuMagz), a Forbes 30 under 30 listed organization led by founder Sri Charan Lakkaraju, UGS aims to foster a community of over 500,000 students from more than 300 colleges across the South of India. The event is a platform for students, educators, professionals, and industry leaders to engage in meaningful discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, promoting growth, innovation, and collaboration.

For those looking to be part of this unique convergence of learning and fun can contact 9347814902 or 6300075830.

Few more guests were GVS Pavan Dutta, IAS, Tarun reddy IRS, Pranava Gayathri IRS officials. Attended by 3000 students.

