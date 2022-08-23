Study24x7 Set To Change The Educational Landscape For Teachers, Learners And Professionals

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, education is one sector that has undergone a significant transformation through its digital model. The growth trajectory of the education sector in India has been captivating, as classrooms are brimming with e-learning tools.

Also, growing penetration of the internet and smartphones is resulting in accelerated demand for online learning across the globe.

Study24x7 is the first-of-its-kind unique social learning network and growth platform with the goal of providing high-quality learning, connection between the learners and educators and counselling / coaching to students via multiple channels while also adding value to their lives through job opportunities.

The social learning platform brings students, teachers, and mentors, schools, Universities, and corporates to a common place and is dedicated to offering an unparalleled solution to redefine learning through innovative pedagogical ways and a high level of student engagement.

Inculcating a connection with like-minded peers, Study24x7 builds trusted networks empowering educators to reach out to a million learners, irrespective of their educational trajectory - establishing a ‘self-starter’ culture, a multidimensional problem solver, with a go-getter attitude.

The platform has become one set destination for students and teachers when it comes to online education.

Study24x7 has created a social learning network for students and teachers with a marketplace concept. It allows any expert/ teacher/instructor to create an online course, test-series or ebooks and list it on the marketplace either for free or at a premium price.

The social learning digital community is focusing on adding value to students by providing great quality learning and study materials.

Over the rise of EdTech platforms, Ankit Khandelwal, Co-founder says, "EdTech platforms have entirely altered the definition of a student, and anybody can be a learner today, regardless of their age, occupation, or location. The social learning platform has empowered students to learn disciplines of their own choice, at their own pace and time."

“We are also constantly working towards taking our expert guidance to every part of India to empower as many students as we can with the right resources and information,” Ankit added.

The platform is looking to strengthen its digital infrastructure and the support system to “serve our students at their convenience”. The collaborative learning platform is also making it easier for learners to continue learning on digital devices.

“Study24x7 bring both the educators and learners on the same platform. Since, it elevates the natural processes of learning, and are more effective than the traditional classroom learning method. Moreover, it provides better hands-on learning experience since learning is mostly done in an interactive environment using one to one as well as group discussions", Ankit further said.

Study24x7 was established in the year 2018 with the aim of connecting learners and educators on the same platform while letting them make the most of their educational needs.

The social learning platform has been designed keeping the requirement of educators, learners and working professionals in mind. The Study24x7 model has three sides; one is from the perspective of learners, the other is from the perspective of educator's/colleges and the third is from the perspective of corporations.

Study24x7 has over 3,000+ registered schools/colleges & universities, 55,000+ learners & educators across the country and Virtual Campus Drives/Lateral Hiring by 100+ Multinational Companies.

The platform strives to provide the best learning and teaching experience to its huge community of learners and educators. It has played a major role in shaping the career of its learners through its various social learning and placement features and benefits.

With an effective combination of collaborative learning, cost-effective approach, and robust technology, Study24x7 is on its way to becoming the number one social learning network in India.

