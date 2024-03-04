Top 5 Financial Modeling Courses in Bangalore - Fees, Duration and Contact

Financial Modeling is not just for the world of high finance.

It's a powerful analytical tool applicable across industries, from startups to established corporations.

If you're seeking to enhance your business acumen, make data-driven decisions, and excel in your field, a comprehensive financial modeling course can be a game-changer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this blog, we'll highlight the top five financial modeling courses in Bangalore designed to elevate your financial analysis skills.

1. Quintedge

QuintEdge offer one of the best Financial Modeling Courses in Bangalore, and also tops this list. Here, you get to learn directly from seasoned financial modelers, gaining real-world expertise through hands-on simulations based on actual deals. QuintEdge also gives 100% placement support, which solidifies your career success. Founded by ex-investment banker Yash Jain (CA, FRM), QuintEdge delivers an unparalleled, practice-focused learning experience.

Fees

₹50,000

Duration

3 Months

Contact

Phone – +91-7303381314

Mail – info@quintedge.com

2. IMS Proschool

IMS Proschool is another trusted name in financial education. Their financial modeling course covers essential concepts, Excel mastery, and various model types (projects, equity). This comprehensive program is recognized by the NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) and NSE Academy, giving it added credibility. IMS Proschool is a strong contender for those seeking a well-rounded financial modeling course with industry-recognized certifications.

Fee

₹1,20,000

Duration

12 Months

Contact

Phone – +91-7710044425

Mail – info@proschoolonline.com

3. Imarticus

Imarticus Learning is a leading professional education institute specializing in finance, analytics, and technology. Founded by Nikhil Barshikar (Ex - London Business School), Imarticus brings a global approach to industry-relevant training. Their expanding network of centers in India and abroad provides access to diverse opportunities. With a proven track record of coaching over 12,000 students, Imarticus offers the expertise and support to help you reach your career goals.

Fee

₹1,40,000

Duration

6 Months

Contact

Phone – +91-9953894060

Mail – info@imarticus.com

4. Edupristine

Edupristine's Financial Modeling course, designed with the BSE Institute Ltd., teaches you to build essential financial models in Excel. Master the skills used in valuation, forecasting, and risk analysis, opening doors to careers in investment banking, equity research, and more. You get to learn from experienced finance professionals and gain the practical expertise to advance your career.

Fee

₹40,000

Duration

2 Months

Contact

Phone – 1800-200-5835

Mail – care@edupristine.com

5. Fintree

FinTree's Financial Modeling course, led by Utkarsh Jain (CA, CFA, FRM, CFP), equips you with the skills to build and analyze financial models in Excel. Highly qualified industry experts will help you gain a strong foundation in financial modeling fundamentals from, and explore practical applications for various careers. FinTree also offers placement support and career guidance to help you launch your finance journey.

Fee

₹42,000

Duration

3 Months

Contact

Phone: 18008906779

E-Mail: admin@fintreeindia.com

Conclusion

Bangalore is a thriving center for those seeking to master the art of financial modeling. The courses explored in this blog can unlock exciting new career opportunities and give you the tools to make data-driven decisions with confidence.

If you're ready to take your financial analysis skills to the next level and thrive in the dynamic world of finance, don't delay – start exploring these top-notch programs today and find the path that sparks your learning journey.