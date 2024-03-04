Top 5 Financial Modeling Courses in Delhi - Fees, Duration and Contact

This blog will delve into the top 5 Financial Modeling courses in Delhi, giving you the insights you need to make an informed choice.

In today's complex financial landscape, the ability to construct and interpret financial models is an invaluable asset. Financial models provide a powerful way to analyze potential investments, forecast business performance, and make strategic decisions. If you're based in Delhi and aspiring to excel in the world of finance, enrolling in a top-tier financial modeling course is a wise investment.

1. Quintedge

QuintEdge offers one of the best Financial Modeling Courses in Bangalore, and also tops this list. Here, you get to learn directly from seasoned financial modelers, gaining real-world expertise through hands-on simulations based on actual deals. QuintEdge also gives 100% placement support, which solidifies your career success. Founded by ex-investment banker Yash Jain (CA, FRM), QuintEdge delivers an unparalleled, practice-focused learning experience.

Fees

₹50,000

Duration

3 Months

Contact

Phone – +91-7303381314

Mail – info@quintedge.com

2. IMS Proschool

IMS Proschool is another trusted name in financial education. Their financial modeling course covers essential concepts, Excel mastery, and various model types (projects, equity). This comprehensive program is recognized by the NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) and NSE Academy, giving it added credibility. IMS Proschool is a strong contender for those seeking a well-rounded financial modeling course with industry-recognized certifications.

Fee

₹1,20,000

Duration

12 Months

Contact

Phone – +91-7710044425

Mail – info@proschoolonline.com

3. Imarticus

Imarticus Learning is a leading professional education institute specializing in finance, analytics, and technology. Founded by Nikhil Barshikar (Ex - London Business School), Imarticus brings a global approach to industry-relevant training. Their expanding network of centers in India and abroad provides access to diverse opportunities. With a proven track record of coaching over 12,000 students, Imarticus offers the expertise and support to help you reach your career goals.

Fee

₹1,40,000

Duration

6 Months

Contact

Phone – +91-9953894060

Mail – info@imarticus.com

4. CFI Education

CFI Education started in 2013 as ‘Corporate Finance Institute’ in Patel Nagar, Delhi. After ~2 years of extensive research and consulting with corporates, they launched the Financial Modeling program in Dec 2014. The course includes 100 hours of intensive classroom training spanning over 2.5 months, with cases, quiz, & assessments.

Fee

₹35,000

Duration

3 Months

Contact

Phone – +91-9354266554

Mail – info@cfieducation.in

5. Edupristine

Edupristine's Financial Modeling course, designed with the BSE Institute Ltd., teaches you to build essential financial models in Excel. With Edupristine, you will be able to master the skills used in valuation, forecasting, and risk analysis, opening doors to careers in investment banking, equity research, and more. Led by experienced finance professionals, you will gain practical expertise to advance your career.

Fee

₹40,000

Duration

2 Months

Contact

Phone – 1800-200-5835

Mail – care@edupristine.com

Conclusion

The dynamic world of finance demands individuals skilled in financial modeling. By enrolling in one of Delhi's top courses, you invest in your future and gain the power to make informed, strategic decisions.

This blog has provided you with essential insights into leading programs. Now, consider your individual needs – prioritize the depth of technical skills, real-world application, or even placement support. Don't just dream about career advancement; take decisive action!

Choose the financial modeling course that fuels your potential and propels you toward success in the ever-evolving financial landscape.