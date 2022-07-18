Top 5 Six Sigma Black Belt Certification in 2022

Professional certifications are becoming increasingly relevant in a dynamic and fast-paced world. Certification is a way for someone to demonstrate their degree or level of competence in a particular field or position.

While certification requires one to learn the latest aspects of a particular function/technology, the fact that they have passed the exam attests to their level of understanding and how effectively they can apply what they have learned in real-world scenarios. One of the most popular and coveted certifications that people all over the world want to acquire is the Six Sigma Black Belt Certification.

What is a Six Sigma Black Belt Certification?

Six Sigma Black Belt certification is a certification for individuals who understand and can apply the Six Sigma methodology broadly. It involves in-depth knowledge of advanced tools and techniques and stakeholder systems to ensure efficiency and profitability are achieved within an organization.

The Six Sigma Black Belt Certification also helps individuals understand team dynamics, team leadership, and the ability to delegate tasks, roles, and responsibilities between team members. Individuals who complete the Six Sigma Black Belt Certification and training also have a thorough understanding of the DMAIC model and use Six Sigma principles and concepts to identify and address non-value-added activities.

Why does it have an edge?

People who choose the Six Sigma Black Belt career path can pursue positions as Senior Project Manager or Quality Assurance Manager. These roles are operations oriented and require relevant experience and basic knowledge of operations. An individual may also consider a consulting career with their Lean Six Sigma certification. This includes people such as Six Sigma process consultants or operations managers.

Top 5 Six Sigma Black Belt Certification in India in 2022 to help you land a Job.

ISEL GLOBAL - The International Society For Executive Learning is a leading global provider of Six Sigma Black Belt Certification, Green Belt & Master Black Belt Certificationand expertise training for individuals and offices across countries and continents. In addition to approved training courses, they also design materials to meet the diverse and specific training needs of clients in various disciplines. ISEL GLOBAL has trained and certified 98,000+ professionals and helped 550+ organizations across industries achieve their goals by adopting Lean Six Sigma philosophies, methodologies, and tools. Join the most powerful network of 100000+ Six Sigma Practitioners, PMP Professionals, Data Scientists, GST Practitioners, Supply Chain Consultants, Business Analyst and many more professionals from fortune 500 organizations with ISEL Global.

ASQ – American Society of Quality is considered the oldest Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certification body, which provides training, coaching, and consultancy services across the globe. ASQ provides a total of 18 quality certifications out of which 4 Six Sigma Black Belt Certifications.

BSI Group - BSI Group offers unique solutions that tailor Six Sigma Black Belt Certificationand training to the manufacturing or service sector, ensuring the right results are achieved for you and your business. In addition, the training programs include free certification.

Indian Statistical Institute - Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) is an Six Sigma Black Belt Certification and Training provider that helps to get learners an extra edge in their careers. Experienced instructors at ISI use proven methods to train students effectively and efficiently, saving valuable time.

IASSC - IASSC is a reputed organizations that offer Six Sigma Black Belt Certification.An IASSC-certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt is a professional knowledgeable in the Lean Six Sigma methodology who leads complex improvement projects, usually on a full-time basis.

How can Six Sigma Black Belt certification have a positive impact on your career in 2022?

Six Sigma Black Belt Certification, even in 2022, can benefit your career in a number of ways. Not only will you qualify for several quality control and business efficiency jobs, you will also gain many skills that will be useful in your career. They are as follows:

Improve your analytical skills:Six Sigma Black Belt Certification will help you develop your data analysis skills. You will identify process improvements, reduce errors and eliminate business risks on a daily basis. All decisions you make must be supported by reliable data and statistical methods.

Makes you a good team leader:Identifying and eliminating process improvements on a daily basis requires working with multiple people, across teams, and across functions. And no matter how hard you try; you can never assume that the task will always be completed and the goal will always be achieved. To make this happen on a regular basis, you need to motivate team members to clearly define their roles and responsibilities, and to make them understand the value they bring to the table. So, if you qualify to work as a Six Sigma Black Belt, you can almost certainly manage and lead project teams as well.

Helping You Earn Well: Want a Bigger Check? On average, Professionals having Six Sigma Black Belt certificationin India earn around 15 lakhs per year (according to Glass door ). This amount can reach 24 lakhs for Senior Project Managers. So, there is huge potential to make a lot of money as a Six Sigma Certified professional.

Get your globally recognised and internationally accredited Six Sigma Certification Today.