Breaking News
I need work, I have a family to look after: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli
Mumbai: In Aaditya’s Worli, are Sainiks slipping out of Thackerays’ fingers?
Maharashtra legislature monsoon session from today
Sensex reclaims 60,000 mark after 4 months, investors richer by Rs 25 trillion
Maharashtra: More than 50 injured after 3 bogies of train derails in Gondia
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in Rs 200 crore money laundering case
Home > Brand Media News > Top Mentor sets highest placement standards by placing 550 students in the last quarter

Top Mentor sets highest placement standards by placing 550+ students in the last quarter

Updated on: 17 August,2022 04:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Top Mentor, one of India’s first projects driven e-learning platforms, has recently ended its hiring process.

Top Mentor sets highest placement standards by placing 550+ students in the last quarter


Statistics reveal that a total of 142 recruiters have participated in the process and hired nearly around 570 students as per the requirements for the designated job roles. The average salary for the data science hiring ranges between 6 and 9 Lacks per annum. While on the other hand, the highest salary offered, which made rounds among the students, was 36 lacs per annum. The e-learning platform has made its final placement offers for its full stack development, management, and data science batch. The institute set a sky-high record, with more than 65% of the data science, full stack development and cyber security batches getting placed within 5 days.


 

Being the first-of-its-kind edtech platform in India where students are rewarded with enormous opportunities from getting placed in reputed firms to start working at the end of each mentorship program, Top Mentor has undoubtedly paved the way for upcoming future leaders. The reopening of businesses after the deadly Covid-19 Pandemic has been the primary cause that led to enhanced requirements, further prompting companies to widen the hiring pool.


 

With more than 307 job offers in the most recent quarter and the highest salary package of 36 LPA in the data science and artificial intelligence domain alone, 14 LPA in full stack development, 11.2 LPA in cyber security, 7.2 LPA in digital marketing, Top Mentor has once again proved their value as one of the top EdTech companies offering job-oriented programs. According to the data, till now, more than 400 businesses held virtual campus recruitment drives for students studying data science, artificial intelligence, full-stack development, digital marketing and cyber security. Valuing this growth curve, several candidates have recognized the opportunities and locked in some of the highest salary packages ever in this competitive market.

 

One of the notable achievements of Top Mentor has been that it has helped 22 students of 2022-23 intake land jobs in MAANG companies. Majority of MAANG placements happened in Amazon (10 students), Facebook (5 students), Apple (4 students) and rest in Netflix (2 students) and Google (1 student).

 

Expressing his views on the placement opportunities, the head of placement team at Top Mentor Mr. Abhishek Mishra, says, “There is a race of talent this year, particularly in the field of data science, ethical hacking, artificial intelligence, and digital marketing.

 

Two years of slow industrial growth and slowdown in recruitments for some firms has resulted in revenge placements this year” He further added, “ Top Mentor is equipped with a solid network with the most effective HR departments and placement firms in place. With the support of our own placement agency, we are rolling out exclusive opportunities that help students to make a mark in their professional careers.”

 

About Top Mentor:

Top Mentor, an Edutech company, has understood the demand to equip students with the most advanced skills that help them to move in the right direction. For students and professionals, the firm has navigated its path by providing quality training assurance, 100% placement support, and world-class corporate training services. Quality learning in emerging technologies has always been the most challenging task, but ‘TopMentor’ aspires to shorten this curve and provide the right mentorship at every step of the way. Their quality programs like Data Science, Analytics, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Development, DevOps, Digital Marketing, Management, and many more have been the sole reason to make the organization great success in a short period.

 

In other words,‘Top Mentor’ is not just another word for ‘for profit’ institution; instead, it is an initiative that was taken up with a bigger purpose. As a result of this, in a recent survey conducted among 10,000+ students Top Mentor has been ranked among top 5 best elearning platforms in India.

 

#topmentor #top #mentor #edtech #placements #jobs #datascience #ai #fullstackdeveloper #elearning

 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK