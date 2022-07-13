Tripti Shingal Somani gets felicitated at Times 40under40 Leaders

In a glittering award ceremony recently held in Gurugram, Tripti Shinghal Somani , CEO & Founder of KGS Advisors & Womennovator and a Successful Coach by Passion for MSMEs, has been named in the coveted list of Times 40under40 Leaders and has been awarded by the hands of famous Bollywood Actor & Philanthropist, Sonu Sood.

Times 40under40 is an exclusive platform created by Optimal Media Solutions under the aegis of Times Group that identifies, encourages and provides recognition to the top 40 brightest young entrepreneurs, leaders, achievers and innovators who are under 40 years of age and have been game-changers in true sense.

The recipients of the exclusive Times 40 Under 40 recognition belong to various categories like Auto, Retail, Real Estate, Health Care, E-commerce, FMCG, Sports, Entertainment and Service Industry to name a few. To recognize these bright minds, a survey was conducted and several entities were assessed. The winners fared through a specific criterion and made it to the top 40.

Tripti is a woman of substance who has always lived by her principle - ‘Success knows no shortcuts’ and advocates the same to the young Entrepreneurs on their journey. Her passion for success for MSMEs and Women run businesses along with her coaching, empowers the Entrepreneurs with a strong eco-system integrated with Finance, Strategy, Governance, Market Validation and even Fund Raising Assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Tripti said, “If you take care of your community , the universe will take care of you. Empower others and get empowered.”

After having had a flourishing and successful corporate career with organizations such as PwC, Grant Thornton (GT) and World Bank for more than a decade, Tripti started KGS Advisors as one-stop solution to help MSME work effectively. However, she wanted to make an impact where it truly matters. She started Womennovator in 2015, a social impact incubator & platform to foster women's entrepreneurship. Womennovator has come a long way under her able leadership.

She has successfully led & created a powerful ecosystem connecting 200+ Influencers, and 1000 Jury Members across 100 Smart Cities & 85+ sectors in India & 10 countries by empowering 10,000+ Women towards entrepreneurial journey and having successfully curated some progressive events like ‘Rasoi Queen’ and ‘Queen XI Cricket League’ that have been consistently growing, building strong teams, and encouraging women to do more and follow their dream!

She has significantly influenced and contributed to bringing a change in the government policies & schemes to support young Entrepreneurs & Women Entrepreneurs. In the past, Tripti has been a recipient of multiple accolades like the Vivekananda Young Change Makes Award, the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training Award, Nari Shakti Award by Honourable Minister of State - Agriculture and farmers welfare and Shakti Lifetime Award amongst many others. She has She is an active TEDx speaker and has been honored with the Economic Times Inspiring leaders awards 2022 and BMW Unstoppable Women awards.

It is due to her impeccable work of empowering Women Entrepreneurs on their way to growth by providing business education, training, mentoring and networking that she has made it through the list of Times 40under40 Leaders.