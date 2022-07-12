Universal Adviser tops the country in delivering the maximum number of successful cases for the year 2020-2021

A lot of individuals aspire to settle abroad for new opportunities, a new lifestyle, a better career, and even to give their life a new direction.

One of the most preferred countries by NRIs to settle in is Canada as the provinces of Canada are open to provide opportunities and other tax benefits. However, the immigration process might create a lot of hustle. To save oneself from that, it is preferred to consult an immigration service consultancy. ‘Universal Adviser’ is one such consultant in the industry that has gained a reliable name because of their one-of-a-kind methods and high success rate.

Keeping their belief in the notion ‘Expertise, Experience, Excellence’ alive, over the years Universal Adviser has been identified as one of the ‘Best Canada Immigration Consultants’ by the masses. Their trained professionals who have an experience of more than 10 years in the field always assure to provide tailored advice to every client. Thus, Canada Permanent Resident Visa which gives the right to live and work anywhere in the country is also outlined into broad categories at Universal Adviser. There is Express Entry, Business Immigration, Family Sponsorship, Provincial Nominee Programs, and Quebec Immigration.

For Indian citizens, the Canada Express Entry Program and Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) are two ways through which they can apply for Canadian PR. To apply under the Express Entry Program, all one has to do is fulfill the eligibility requirements based on age, educational background, language proficiency, and work experience. On the other hand, for applying under the Canadian Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) an individual must meet the requirements of the provinces or territories they desire to reside in. If a candidate meets all the requirements of any of the 10 provinces they are applying for, then that province can nominate that applicant. To ensure that each of their clients who are applying for the Provincial Nominee Program gets selected, Universal Adviser only takes a limited number of applicants a month so that they can thoroughly review each and every document before submission.

From making sure that your passport is up to date, to assuring that your language test results are up to the mark, to checking that you have adequate funds, there is nothing that Universal Adviser does not go through before sending your application further. In the year 2020-2021 they had a success rate of 97.26% through the Canada Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) process. At least 10 of their client’s applications get picked up in every PNP’s draw. There is no doubt that the professionals at Universal Adviser are determined to live up to the expectations of each client who dreams of moving to Canada. The team there works round the clock to help turn this dream of their clients into reality.

Talking about Universal Adviser, the founder shares, “The sole aim of our consultancy is to help people immigrate without much chaos. We provide a trustworthy platform to Indian residents so that they do not fear being scammed and can easily grab the opportunity. Our team at Universal Adviser makes sure that each of our clients meets all the eligibility requirements and then finally flies to the country of their dreams. We aspire to develop every day so that we can bring the best to the table for our customers.”

From having flexible options to providing prompt responses, the Universal Adviser is surely the one-stop place for every aspiring immigrant. Their top-notch services and contributions to the realm have been recognized. They have received awards for the best consulting company 2018, Customer service 2019, and Global Business leader of 2020. If you are planning to apply for a Canada PR then there is no doubt that you should avail Universal Adviser’s services. Their expert professionals and one-of-the-kind methodologies will make your process a lot smoother.