Uplifting Surgical Standards, Dr. Debraj Shome Appointed in Prestigious Role as Governor-at-Large for India, American College of Surgeons

Important Recognition for Dr. Shome who is also Asia’s First & Only American Board-Certified Facial Cosmetic Surgeon.

In 2019, Dr. Debraj Shome was recognized and certified by the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery, making him Asia’s First and only American Board-Certified Facial Cosmetic Surgeon. This certification signifies not just individual accomplishment but also sets a benchmark for elevating the standards of Facial Cosmetic Surgery within India, the Asian region, and beyond.

Recently appointed in October 2023 as Governor-at-Large for India by the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Shome's dedication to advancing surgical practices is not just in the Asian region, but on a global scale.

We spoke to Dr. Shome to understand more about the landscape of surgery in general and facial cosmetic surgery in particular, his relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the field, and what the future holds for India.

Q: What is the American College of Surgeons?

The American College of Surgeons (ACS) founded in 1913 is a scientific and educational association of surgeons that is dedicated to improving the quality of care for surgical patients and promoting the ethical and professional standards of surgical care.

The ACS provides various programs and services to support surgeons throughout their careers. It offers continuing education, sets standards for surgical practice, and advocates for issues relevant to surgery and healthcare. The organization is also known for its accreditation programs, including the accreditation of hospitals and surgical facilities.

Membership in the ACS is typically open to practicing surgeons who meet certain professional and ethical standards. The ACS plays a significant role in shaping the future of surgery in the United States and globally.

Q: What does it mean to be appointed as the Governor-at-Large representing India, at the American College of Surgeons?

At the American College of Surgeons (ACS), the position of Governor-at-Large serves on the Board of Governors to represent the interests and concerns of the ACS's diverse membership of the particular region. The responsibilities and duties of a Governor at Large involve setting policies, making strategic decisions, and providing input on matters that impact the organization and its members.

It's a matter of great honour and privilege to represent India and the large contingent of excellent Indian surgeons at the ACS, as the Governor-At-Large representing India. I am excited and look forward to my 3 year tenure to develop greater two way collaborations between India, Asia and the global community of Surgeons.

Q: What is the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery?

The American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery (ABFCS) is an independent certifying board, based in the USA, that exclusively tests surgeons’ knowledge and experience in the niche super-specialty of Facial Cosmetic Surgery.

The American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgeons (ABFCS) tests and certifies facial cosmetic surgeons in aesthetic procedures for the head, face, and neck, including Rhinoplasty, Blepharoplasty, Hair Transplants, Facial Implants, Oculoplastic Surgery, Facial Liposuction, Face Lift Surgeries and various means of non surgical Facial Rejuvenation like Fillers, Threads, And Skin procedures like chemical peels, Lasers , etc. Their mission is to help patients safely achieve attractive results by identifying and accrediting highly trained facial surgeons who uphold the highest standards of patient safety and practice with meticulous surgical artistry.

Q: What is the Board recognition of the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery (ABFCS)?

The ABFCS examines and certifies physicians interested in facial cosmetic surgery who already possess at least one recognized board certificate have completed a specialized facial cosmetic surgery fellowship and/or have acquired a very extensive knowledge and experience in Facial Cosmetic Surgery.

The American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery (ABCS) prides itself on setting the highest standards for surgeons in the specialty of facial cosmetic surgery. The ABFCS board certification is reserved for surgeons who complete comprehensive fellowship training in cosmetic surgery and pass a rigorous written and oral exam focusing on all aspects of cosmetic surgery.

Q: Why is Facial Cosmetic Surgery accreditation necessary?

Accreditation in Facial Cosmetic Surgery ensures that surgeons have undergone rigorous training, demonstrating proficiency and adherence to high standards. This process isn’t just about theoretical knowledge; it involves hands-on experience, supervised practice, and adherence to stringent ethical standards. It ensures that accredited surgeons have a deep understanding of advanced surgical techniques, safety protocols, and patient care measures specific to facial procedures. This process isn’t a singular achievement; it’s a lifelong commitment to staying at the forefront of innovations in the field. It compels surgeons to continually learn, explore new technologies, and refine their approaches to ensure that patients receive the best and most advanced care possible.

Q: Dr. Shome, what influenced your decision to pursue accreditation from the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery?

A: The pursuit of accreditation from the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery stemmed from my dedication to upholding the highest standards in facial surgical procedures. This accreditation, recognized for its stringent criteria, signifies a commitment to continuous learning, innovation, and ensuring patients receive the utmost care and safety in every procedure.

I am sure patients will understand the importance of getting Facial Cosmetic Surgery performed from surgeons who specialise in this niche. Ultimately, we become better at whatever we do regularly and so if we have to undergo a Rhinoplasty or a nose surgery, we would do well to choose surgeons specifically accredited and trained in performing these surgeries and those performing high volumes of these surgeries, both of which are ratified by the Board certifying these surgeons.

Q: What does your accreditation at Facial Cosmetic Surgery mean?

A: Accreditation in Facial Cosmetic Surgery showcases my expertise and commitment to patient safety. For example, my accreditation from the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery assures patients of my skills and ethical standards, fostering trust and confidence throughout their journey.

Patient education is equally crucial. By transparently discussing procedures and outcomes, I empower patients to make informed decisions. Educated patients tend to have better satisfaction and trust in the process, strengthening our relationship and contributing to successful outcomes. The combination of accreditation, ensuring expertise, and patient education, fostering understanding, empowers patients to embark on their surgical journey confidently, resulting in a more satisfactory experience overall.

Q: How will Indian patients benefit from these accreditations?

Accreditation reassures patients seeking Facial Cosmetic Surgery that they can place trust in accredited surgeons, knowing they have undergone rigorous training and maintain high standards of practice. It fosters confidence and comfort, crucial for a positive patient experience.

Accreditation ensures that facial surgery providers adhere to established safety standards and protocols. This helps minimize the risks associated with surgical procedures, reducing the likelihood of complications or adverse events.

Patients often feel more confident in choosing a healthcare provider that is accredited in the treatments that they are seeking, that is where super speciality training and Board Certification in the same comes in. Accreditation serves as a mark of credibility and demonstrates a commitment to meeting and maintaining high standards of quality and results, which can build trust between the provider and the patient.