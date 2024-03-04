Why are so many Indian students choosing UK Management Master’s and MBA Programs?

The UK's academic reputation and multicultural environment are a winning combination.

David Oglethorpe, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Cranfield School of Management at Cranfield University, UK

In recent years, there has been a remarkable upswing in the number of Indian students choosing the United Kingdom for their management studies. The latest report on student enrolment numbers from the UK’s Chartered Association of Business Schools revealed that students from India make up 37% of international students taking up postgraduate studies in Business and Management in the UK. That’s over 48,000 students and adding in undergraduate numbers, it places India above China as the country with the most international students enrolled in Business and Management in the UK.

This surge is not just a mere statistical trend but a testament to the UK's unparalleled advantages in terms of education, diverse courses, and a global perspective.

David Oglethorpe, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Cranfield School of Management at Cranfield University, UK, sheds light on the phenomenon, stating, “The large number of Indian students choosing management studies in the UK reflects the outstanding business education and career opportunities our universities provide. The global acclaim for the United Kingdom's academic excellence, characterised by quality and innovation, is pivotal in shaping decision-making. The commitment to a comprehensive and enriching learning experience demonstrated through world-class education and a diverse array of courses underscores the country's dedication to fostering students' academic journey. At Cranfield University we welcome over 800 talented students from India each year, who bring with them incredible dedication and drive.”

Moreover, the decision to pursue management studies in the UK is not arbitrary; it's a carefully considered move. The UK's academic reputation and multicultural environment are a winning combination. Jasminder Khanna, Co-Founder of Gresham Global, also weighs in, emphasising the strategic choices that Indian students are making, stating, “In recent years, the United Kingdom has emerged as a magnet for Indian students pursuing management studies. This surge can be attributed to several factors contributing to the country's appeal, making it the preferred choice for many ambitious management students seeking excellence in MBA and MSc programs.”

World-Renowned Universities and High-Quality Education: The foundation of the trend lies in the reputation of UK universities for providing high-quality education. Students from India are increasingly drawn to institutions with global acclaim, such as Cranfield School of Management which was placed 6 th in the world in the Financial Times Teaching Power rankings, number 1 in the UK for Learning in the Bloomberg Best Business Schools ranking, and 8 th in the UK by the latest Financial Times European Business School rankings. According to David Oglethorpe, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Cranfield School of Management, "The UK's commitment to delivering top-notch education plays a pivotal role in attracting students globally. Institutions like Cranfield take pride in offering programs that meet very high academic standards and prepare students for real-world challenges. Remaining close to business is critical for us in understanding the needs and challenges which our graduates will deliver against throughout their successful careers".

Study at UK business schools proves to be an investment worth making; at Cranfield School of Management in particular the return on investment is evidenced as its MBA lies in the top 10 in Europe and in the global top 20 for value for money in the Financial Times rankings. And the outcomes underline this, with those studying at UK institutions securing career progression – Cranfield itself is placed 8th in the UK for employability.

The surge in Indian students pursuing management studies in the UK is a testament to the holistic educational experience offered by UK universities. As the business landscape evolves, the UK remains at the forefront of preparing the next generation of global leaders, with Indian students embracing the opportunities and challenges that come with it.