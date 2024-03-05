Women Entrepreneurs to look forward to in 2024

Women entrepreneurs defy stereotypes, proving that leadership knows no gender.

They say you should not sit and wait for an opportunity to come, you should make it and that is exactly what the women of today are doing. On International Women's Day, we honour the unwavering spirit and accomplishments of pioneering women entrepreneurs who have impacted the business landscape. These visionaries challenge stereotypes, driving innovation, and forging paths to success. We highlight inspiring women, their journeys, and the influential businesses they lead, illustrating that the entrepreneurial world flourishes when fueled by the brilliance and resilience of women.

1. Rachna Makhija- Gourmet Bakery

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachna Makhija, a devoted homemaker with a love for baking, discovered the precious gift of time as her children started spending longer hours at school. Seizing the opportunity, she enrolled in a confectionery school, marking the beginning of her journey into the world of baking. Now, 22 years later, Rachna's dedication remains unwavering as she continues to take orders from an ever-expanding circle of friends and family. Her passion and creativity endure, bringing joy to countless birthdays and special occasions. Notably, Rachna's organic growth has led her to serve Mumbai's elite, including renowned personalities like Karan Johar and Saira Banu, a source of immense pride for her flourishing venture.

2. Resham Makhija- Studio ReMa

Resham Makhija, an architect by profession and a designer at heart, discovered her passion for building at the age of 12 when her father introduced her to their future home. The transformation of paper drawings into reality captivated her, inspiring her career choice. After a decade with various firms, Resham decided it was time to carve her niche in the design world. Her biggest entrepreneurial milestones involve turning empty spaces into cherished homes and earning recognition in design magazines. Resham takes immense pride in crafting spaces that become the backdrop for unforgettable memories, making her mark in the design industry.

3. Sneha Chandan- Krafty Tales

Sneha Chandan, a postgraduate diploma holder in financial markets, is the visionary behind Kraftytales. Fueled by her passion for heartfelt gifts, she transitioned her hobby into a thriving business in 2016. Crafted with care and creativity, Kraftytales’ personalised hampers have become vessels of emotions for life’s special moments. Noteworthy achievements include a celebrity clientele featuring Sonu Sood, Soha Ali Khan, and many more along with partnerships with esteemed brands like Nykaa, Facebook, and Lamborghini, and collaborations with the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad for Diwali gifting. Sneha’s journey exemplifies the transformative power of passion, determination, and unwavering support.

4. Anagha Kunte- Anna’s Baking Studio

Anagha Kunte, a Home Science graduate with a specialisation in Baking Science and Technology, seamlessly blends her love for food and education in the establishment of Anaa’s Baking Studio. Offering a diverse range of hands-on courses, from beginner-friendly to professional, Anagha excels in providing a satisfying learning experience. Particularly renowned for hosting captivating kids' camps and unique birthday parties, she finds true accomplishment in client feedback and witnessing her students embark on their entrepreneurial journeys. Anagha's dedication to the art of baking and teaching reflects in the joyful celebrations she curates and the success stories of her students-turned-entrepreneurs.

5. Shuchi Singh- Saabanvali

Saabanvali, a brand born from the love for natural skincare and the environment, began in a home kitchen. The founder, Shuchi, is an aromatherapy enthusiast who started crafting concoctions for her own sensitive skin using therapeutic-grade botanical oils. As friends and family discovered the magic of these homemade creations, Saabanvali blossomed into a small enterprise.

More than just pure and gentle skincare, Saabanvali embodies a deep commitment to sustainability. Their products are created in small batches to preserve the ‘homemade’ touch and come wrapped in eco-friendly, plastic-free packaging. Despite its small scale, Saabanvali’s most significant triumph lies in creating loyal customers who keep coming back for the brand’s boutique charm and simple, yet effective formulations.

6. Alpana Agarwal- Con Affetto

Alpana Agarwal, a qualified microbiologist, always has a deep love for baking and crafting, alongside a natural passion for meaningful creation. The fusion of these interests birthed Con Affetto, a venture she began with experimental baking for personal gifting. Encouragement from friends and family led it to evolve into a thriving business. Achievements are abundant, from every repeat order and positive feedback to having the first employee still part of the team—a definite point of pride. Especially noteworthy is when customers carry her products overseas. Maintaining a pre-COVID focus on guilt-free cakes, Alpana's dedication to creating healthy yet delicious treats earned Con Affetto positive reviews and a feature in the Economic Times, marking significant milestones for the venture.

7. Ayushi Jain- House of Armuse

Ayushi Jain, nurtured in the ambiance of her mother's cutting-edge boutique in the 1980s, developed an innate passion for design and artistry. Following her management studies, she felt a compelling connection to join forces with her mother, giving birth to Armuse—an homage to her mother's legacy. Now, after nearly 8 years, Armuse stands as a paragon of innovation in couture, blending handcrafted design, draping techniques, and craftsmanship. With a commitment to slow fashion, Armuse employs over 200 artisans, embodying a heartfelt milestone. The brand, characterised by grit and distinguished service, has organically expanded to flagship stores in Jaipur, Delhi, and Mumbai, fostering a loyal global clientele.

8. Anurita Ghoshal- Eighth

Anurita Ghoshal, a passionate baker and entrepreneur, embarked on a career journey from advertising to recruiting within the advertising industry. Her love for baking, nurtured in Paris, led her to pursue a full pastry diploma at Le Cordon Bleu Paris. Establishing Eighth, her baking studio, Anurita ardently bakes, imparts baking knowledge and hosts intimate events. Eighth thrives on using top-quality ingredients, and seasonal produce, and offering daily fresh bakes. What started as a small artisanal venture has garnered a devoted clientele, renowned particularly for its exceptional chocolate cakes. Anurita also extends her expertise through menu development consultations and was a speaker at the 2018 Entrepreneur Start-Up Summit.

9. Shraddha Shah- Wraps and tags

Wrapsandtags, a distinctive hamper curation brand, celebrates its 5th year under the guidance of Shraddha Shah, a NIFT Gandhinagar graduate in Masters in Fashion Management. Originating as a side hustle during her social media manager tenure, Shraddha's entrepreneurial journey thrived, propelling her into full-time business dedication. Fueled by her entrepreneurial father's influence, she navigates with resilience. Wrapsandtags sets itself apart with personalised hampers, collaborating with global brands, local artisans, and licensed home chefs. Hampers, starting at Rs 500, ship globally, including destinations like the USA, Kenya, and Hong Kong. Notably, the brand achieved recent success through a collaboration with Leo Burnett for an influencer marketing campaign with Pepsi Mountain Dew, as featured on Ranveer Allahbadia's platform.

10. Meenal Chopra- Mini Bakes

Meenal Chopra, a 32-year-old MBA graduate in international business and a mother of two girls, is the proud owner of ohbaby.pm, a personalised clothing line for children in Chennai. Inspired by her father's belief in financial independence for girls, Meenal started the venture in 2017 with a humble capital of 20K. Despite facing challenges, including closing a cafe in Bhilai after moving to Chennai, she pursued her passion for baking, establishing the home bakery "Mini Bakes by Meenal" after having her two girls. Juggling the demands of her toddlers and two businesses, Meenal believes in the strength discovered through motherhood.