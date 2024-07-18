Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Main accused claims arrest is illegal, cites weather data
Mumbai Metro 3 “opens on July 24”, and cancelled soon
Mumbai: Dadar East monorail station renamed Vitthal Mandir
Mumbai rains: Catchment areas see little rainfall in past 2 days, water stock at 37 per cent
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Business News > Business News > Article > Indian stocks hit record highs sensex crosses 81000 for the first time

Indian stocks hit record highs; sensex crosses 81,000 for the first time

Updated on: 18 July,2024 04:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Since Friday, the Nifty has increased about 485 points, or 1.98 per cent, while the Sensex has gained 1446 points or 1.79 per cent.

Indian stocks hit record highs; sensex crosses 81,000 for the first time

Representative image

Listen to this article
Indian stocks hit record highs; sensex crosses 81,000 for the first time
x
00:00

Indian market indices rose to fresh highs on Thursday, with the Sensex reaching 81,000 for the first time. After a steady start, the indices accelerated throughout the day. At the time of this publication, the Sensex and Nifty were up 0.7-0.8 per cent.


"The positive from the Indian stock market perspective is that expectations of a weakening dollar will increase foreign portfolio inflows, imparting resilience to the market," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, reported ANI. 


According to the report, he added that the market's performance will be influenced by approaching budget projections and Infosys' financial statements, which are expected to provide additional insights into the IT sector. Furthermore, there has been a progressive accumulation of pharmaceuticals and healthcare stocks.


"The market will be influenced by this development and also by Budget expectations. The results of Infosys today will give greater clarity to the movement in IT stocks. Pharma and healthcare stocks are witnessing slow accumulation," Vijayakumar.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised India's growth predictions for 2024 from 6.8 per cent to 7 per cent, bolstering India's position as the fastest-growing economy among emerging markets and developing nations, the report added. 

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty have been on a record-breaking run since Friday. The indices have traded at lifetime highs for four straight sessions. Since Friday, the Nifty has increased about 485 points, or 1.98 per cent, while the Sensex has gained 1446 points or 1.79 per cent.

Following a holiday on Wednesday for Muharram, Indian market indices extended their recent gains, maintaining the upward trend seen in previous weeks. The preceding week saw Indian stock markets achieve fresh all-time highs, spurred by reasons such as lower US inflation, better-than-expected IT sector results, and solid market fundamentals.

Looking ahead, market participants will pay particular attention to the Budget announcement on July 23. Additionally, Infosys' financial results, which are anticipated later today, will be a crucial indicator of market swings.

In the current fiscal year (2024-25), the Sensex and Nifty have returned 11-13 per cent, thanks to strong buying from both foreign and domestic institutional investors.

With PTI inputs

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

stock market national stock exchange bombay stock exchange business share market

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK