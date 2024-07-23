South India's 30 per cent GDP: Fighting for fair share amidst central neglect

Amid the election drama, South Indian states noticed the injustice in the allocation of central funds, despite their significant contribution to India's GDP growth.

Representative image

South India has been at the forefront of contributing to India’s GDP growth rate for over a decade now. Yet, this dynamic region was neglected by the Modi government, failing to release a fair share upon timely requirements by the southern states. The BJP-NDA party came into power when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India in 2014. While this victory awakened hope in the hearts of millions of Indians, it simultaneously evoked fire between North and South states - a battle of divide.