Indian equity markets remained closed on Friday, March 14, in observance of Holi 2025, the festival of colours, which is celebrated across the country, reported ANI.

The holiday marks the arrival of spring and has resulted in a pause in trading activities on the domestic stock exchanges. ANI reported that the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) announced the closure of all market segments, including derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), equity, currency trading, and electronic gold receipts (EGR).

The Holi 2025 holiday has shortened the trading week, giving market participants additional time to strategise their next moves when trading resumes on Monday, March 17.

On Thursday, the Indian stock markets closed on a negative note. ANI reported that NSE Nifty ended at 22,397.20, down by 73.30 points or 0.33 per cent.

Similarly, the BSE Sensex followed the downward trend and closed at 73,828.91, falling over 200 points or 0.27 per cent.

According to ANI, the major gainers at the NSE on Thursday included Bharat Electronics, SBI, ICICI Bank, Cipla, and NTPC. On the other hand, the biggest losers were Shriram Finance, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, and Hindalco Industries.

On the BSE, both the Midcap and Smallcap indices declined by 0.5 per cent each. Sector-wise, auto, IT, metal, media, and realty stocks traded in the red, recording losses between 0.5 to 1 per cent. However, the PSU Bank index saw a modest rise of 0.5 per cent.

Market sentiment throughout the week remained mixed as investors responded to both global and domestic economic signals. ANI reports that US inflation data (CPI) came in lower than expected, providing some support to the US stock markets, which had been down by three per cent earlier. This small recovery in US markets had a positive influence on some developing markets as well.

On the domestic front, Indian inflation eased due to a decline in food prices. Additionally, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) exceeded market expectations, reflecting stronger industrial performance.

Market analysts believe that as trading resumes next week, investors will closely watch global market developments and domestic economic indicators to assess the future direction of the market. The holiday break is expected to give traders time to recalibrate their strategies based on these factors.

(With inputs from ANI)