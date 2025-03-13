Forget the same old sweets and snacks – these restaurants are taking festive flavours to a whole new level with a variety of dining experiences

Holi will be celebrated on March 14 this year. Photo Courtesy: ITC Maratha

Holi isn't just about colours; it's a feast for the senses, especially your taste buds. As people get ready to celebrate Holi on March 14, there is lot to look forward to if you plan to eat at your favourite restaurants.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, Mumbai's culinary scene is bursting with vibrant and innovative Holi menus that promise a delightful gastronomic experience. Forget the same old sweets and snacks – these restaurants are taking festive flavours to a whole new level.

Peshwa Pavillion, ITC Maratha

This Holi, indulge in an unforgettable culinary experience at Peshwa Pavilion, ITC Maratha, with ‘A Colourful Feast’, a curated spread of timeless festive delicacies, blending tradition with luxury. Embodying the vibrant spirit of Holi, the special menu features an array of authentic Indian flavours, including Gujiya, Rasmalai, Dahi Bhalla, Chaat, Gulab Jamun, and the signature Kaju Mutter Makhana Subzi. Guests can immerse themselves in a symphony of sweet and savoury treats, crafted to evoke nostalgic flavours synonymous with the festival of colours. The celebration will be hosted as a Dinner Buffet on March 14th and 15th from 7:00 pm to 11:30 pm, and a Sunday Brunch on March 16th from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, offering an indulgent spread paired with soft beverages.

Momo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott

Momo Café at Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport is offering a grand Holi feast that showcases the diverse flavours of India. The culinary journey begins with refreshing welcome drinks like Kokum Sherbet and Kesar Chaas. Appetizers include Kothimbir Vadi, Goan Rava Fried Prawns, Mini Dabeli Sliders, and Rajasthani Ghewar Chaat. Live counters feature Undhiyu with Thepla/Rotis and classic Pav Bhaji. For the main course, guests can savour Laal Maas with Bajra Roti, Goan Prawn Curry, Dal Baati Churma Trio, Gujarati Kadhi with Khichdi, and Masala Bhindi. The feast concludes with desserts like Shrikhand in Kesar, Mango, and Pistachio flavours, Puran Poli, and Mohanthal. This is a comprehensive Holi experience, perfect for those who want to explore a wide range of Indian regional cuisines.

Thyme & Whisk

Thyme & Whisk is shaking things up with a modern twist on traditional Holi treats. Their menu features the Thandai Tres Leches Cake, a dessert lover's dream that infuses the creamy richness of Tres Leches with the aromatic spices of Thandai. The Falooda Thandai Fusion Drink offers a refreshing blend of Falooda and Thandai, perfect for cooling down after a vibrant Holi celebration. For a savoury delight, the Avocado Papdi Chaat Board presents a gourmet take on classic chaat, adding a creamy, healthy twist with avocado. If you're looking for innovative and Instagram-worthy Holi delights, Thyme & Whisk is your spot.

Baliboo

Baliboo is turning Holi into a full-blown Mexican fiesta, a vibrant collision of cultures and flavours. Forget the traditional Thandai; they're unleashing the Margarita Fest, a celebration of tequila-infused joy in collaboration with Jose Cuervo, the world’s #1 tequila brand. Dance the night away as you sip on the zesty Classic Margarita, feel the fiery kick of the Mexican Spice Margarita, get swept away by the refreshing Jorgarita, savour the sweet heat of the Mango Chilli Margarita, and bask in the floral bliss of the Rose Margarita. This isn't just a drink; it's a tropical escape, a vibrant dance of flavours that'll have you shouting "Ole!" as you throw colours. Baliboo is where Holi's playful spirit meets the vibrant energy of a Mexican cantina—prepare for a fiesta like no other!

Two Gud Sisters

This Holi, Two Gud Sisters is adding a deliciously colorful twist to the festivities with a lineup of indulgent desserts that perfectly blend tradition with modern flavors. From creamy, coffee-infused Tiramisu to the delicate, flaky layers of a Mille-Feuille, every bite is a celebration of joy. The festival gets even sweeter with the rich, caramel goodness of a Biscoff Tres Leches and the refreshing burst of flavors in the Very Berry Cake. Whether you're looking to treat yourself or share the festive spirit with loved ones, Two Gud Sisters has the perfect Holi-inspired bakes to brighten up your celebrations. Get ready to indulge in colors, flavors, and a whole lot of sweetness this festive season!

Amelia

Amelia is elevating Holi with a dessert experience that’s as sophisticated as it is indulgent. For those seeking a refined sweet escape, their curated menu is a masterpiece. Picture the delicate Gambas Cube, the smooth and citrusy Valencia Pana cotta, and the rich, nutty Pistachio Decadence. This isn't just dessert; it's a performance, a sweet symphony that'll leave you in awe. If you're looking to end your Holi festivities on a high note of pure elegance, Amelia’s is your destination.

Blue Bop Cafe

After having a blast at the Holi bash, head over to Blue Bop Cafe for a sweet finale. This Holi, Blue Bop Cafe isn't just throwing colours; they're throwing a dessert party that'll make your sweet tooth dance. Dive into their Sushi Crepes, a wild fusion of chocolate, berries, and creamy delight. Get your taco fix with their dessert Taco Trio, bursting with gelato and sweet surprises. Indulge in the decadent 5th Avenue Sundae, or savor classics like Tiramisu and Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake. With everything from Tres Leches to mango cheesecakes and artisanal gelato, Blue Bop Cafe is turning Holi into a sugar-fueled celebration that's pure joy.

Whether you're seeking the comforting embrace of traditional Indian flavours or the thrill of modern gastronomic adventure these Holi menus promise to ignite your senses and create unforgettable memories. So, ditch the ordinary, embrace the extraordinary, and let your palate revel in the joyous chaos of Holi.