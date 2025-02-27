The study said that the new development shows a clear indicator of a strengthening investment approach among India's women property buyers

In India, women have always played a key role in making decisions, particularly in the home-buying process and recent findings show that they are now increasingly making independent, individual property purchases, as per a recent study by ANAROCK.

Around 69 per cent of the women are end-users - ones who actually use the product while investors are not far behind standing at 31 per cent.

According to Anuj Puri, Chairman and managing director of ANAROCK, "With growing independence and higher disposable incomes, women are increasingly coming to the housing market as convinced investors."

“Even more remarkable is their firm preference for housing over the other popular investment asset classes Indians gravitate to,” he added.

As per the recent survey, 70 per cent of women prefer residential real estate for investment over the stock market meaning just 2 per cent of women prefer stock investment now compared to 20 per cent in 2022.

"Considering the significant decline seen in the stock market in recent months in contrast to the bull run in 2022, women have unerringly picked the winning ticket in housing," says Puri.

He further said, “The only other asset class that has seen a notable uptick on their wish list is gold, whose popularity among polled women investors has risen from 8 per cent in the H2 2022 survey to slightly over 12 per cent in the H2 2024 edition."

The survey also tracks women home buyers' budget preferences where at least 52 per cent of women respondents preferred premium or luxury homes priced over Rs. 90 lakhs. In ANAKROCK’s H2 2022 survey, about 47 per cent of women respondents picked this budget category which shows a rise in preference.

The study also showed that around 18 per cent of the women respondents prefer Demand newly launched properties against 10 per cent in 2022.

Their preference for the instant gratification of ready-to-move-in homes has declined to 29% at present, from 48% two years ago.

The study said that this new development shows a clear indicator of a strengthening investment approach among India's women property buyers.

It also highlights that the fact that most new launches are by large and listed developers gives them the confidence to back cheaper under-construction properties with an eye on future profits.