Breaking News
Mumbai Police to install facial recognition CCTV cameras in South Mumbai
Maharashtra: Rape in parked Shivshahi bus rocks Pune
Mumbai: House help held for stealing Rs 1.16 lakh from 79-year-old Kemps Corner resident
Central Railway sets tentative timetable for services on new Panvel-Karjat corridor
Mumbai: Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge on track for October 2026 completion
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Business News > Real Estate News > Article > 31 per cent of women buy homes for investment 69 per cent are end users Report

31 per cent of women buy homes for investment, 69 per cent are end-users: Report

Updated on: 27 February,2025 03:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The study said that the new development shows a clear indicator of a strengthening investment approach among India's women property buyers

31 per cent of women buy homes for investment, 69 per cent are end-users: Report

Representational Image

Listen to this article
31 per cent of women buy homes for investment, 69 per cent are end-users: Report
x
00:00

In India, women have always played a key role in making decisions, particularly in the home-buying process and recent findings show that they are now increasingly making independent, individual property purchases, as per a recent study by ANAROCK.


Around 69 per cent of the women are end-users - ones who actually use the product while investors are not far behind standing at 31 per cent.


According to Anuj Puri, Chairman and managing director of ANAROCK, "With growing independence and higher disposable incomes, women are increasingly coming to the housing market as convinced investors."


“Even more remarkable is their firm preference for housing over the other popular investment asset classes Indians gravitate to,” he added.

As per the recent survey, 70 per cent of women prefer residential real estate for investment over the stock market meaning just 2 per cent of women prefer stock investment now compared to 20 per cent in 2022.

"Considering the significant decline seen in the stock market in recent months in contrast to the bull run in 2022, women have unerringly picked the winning ticket in housing," says Puri. 

He further said, “The only other asset class that has seen a notable uptick on their wish list is gold, whose popularity among polled women investors has risen from 8 per cent in the H2 2022 survey to slightly over 12 per cent in the H2 2024 edition."

The survey also tracks women home buyers' budget preferences where at least 52 per cent of women respondents preferred premium or luxury homes priced over Rs. 90 lakhs. In ANAKROCK’s H2 2022 survey, about 47 per cent of women respondents picked this budget category which shows a rise in preference.

The study also showed that around 18 per cent of the women respondents prefer Demand newly launched properties against 10 per cent in 2022.

Their preference for the instant gratification of ready-to-move-in homes has declined to 29% at present, from 48% two years ago.

The study said that this new development shows a clear indicator of a strengthening investment approach among India's women property buyers.

It also highlights that the fact that most new launches are by large and listed developers gives them the confidence to back cheaper under-construction properties with an eye on future profits.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

real estate stock market Indian women news Mumbai Housing india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK