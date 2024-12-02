Breaking News
Mumbai: All you need to know about the BKC pod taxis is mapped HERE
Mumbai: THIS is the reason why you see wrong vehicles on JJ flyover or BKC connector
Mumbai: BJP to push Rs 27,334 crore projects before BMC polls
South Mumbai residents can't sleep because of THIS reason
Devendra Fadnavis promises new trains for Mumbai, mega rail projects on track
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Business News > Stock Market News > Article > Nifty drops 12245 points to 2400865 amidst weak macroeconomic data

Nifty drops 122.45 points to 24,008.65 amidst weak macroeconomic data

Updated on: 02 December,2024 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Monday, pressured by disappointing GDP growth data, weak stock trends, and foreign fund outflows. The BSE Sensex dropped nearly 500 points, while the Nifty saw a decline of 122 points.

Nifty drops 122.45 points to 24,008.65 amidst weak macroeconomic data

File Pic

Listen to this article
Nifty drops 122.45 points to 24,008.65 amidst weak macroeconomic data
x
00:00

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, started the week on a negative note on Monday, showing a decline in early trade. This drop followed the release of disappointing macroeconomic data and weak trends in major stocks such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Tata Consultancy Services. Foreign fund outflows also added pressure on market sentiment.


At the start of the trading session, the BSE Sensex tanked 493.84 points, reaching 79,308.95, while the NSE Nifty fell by 122.45 points to settle at 24,008.65. Among the 30 stocks that make up the Sensex, notable losers included IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, and Hindustan Unilever. On the other hand, a few stocks like Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, and Tata Motors showed some resilience with gains.


The downturn in the market comes after India's economic growth slowed to a near two-year low of 5.4 per cent in the July-September quarter of this fiscal. The slowdown in the manufacturing and mining sectors, coupled with weak consumption, has contributed to the underwhelming performance. However, India remains the fastest-growing large economy, according to data released on Friday. The lower-than-expected growth numbers have placed added strain on investor sentiment.


Despite the weak data, market experts suggest that the impact of the GDP slowdown is likely to be contained. "The Q2 GDP shocker of 5.4 per cent will weigh on markets, but the impact is unlikely to be big since part of the declining growth was factored in by the market after the disappointing Q2 results," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been active sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 4,383.55 crore on Friday, further dampening the market mood.

Looking at global trends, Asian markets exhibited mixed performances, with Seoul trading lower while Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong posted gains. Meanwhile, the US markets ended on a positive note on Friday, which provided some optimism to investors globally.

The global oil benchmark, Brent crude, saw a slight rise of 0.56 per cent, reaching USD 72.24 per barrel, which added further volatility to the trading atmosphere.

On the previous trading day, Friday, the Sensex had gained 759.05 points or 0.96 per cent, closing at 79,802.79, while the Nifty rose by 216.95 points or 0.91 per cent to settle at 24,131.10.

PTI reports indicate that investor focus is likely to remain on the broader economic trends and foreign investment flows, which will be crucial in determining the market’s direction in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sensex nifty stock market Shares share market

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK