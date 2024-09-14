Breaking News
Vaishnaw takes Mumbai local train, discusses major infra upgrades
Government renames Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram
Foundation of democracy still strong: Sharad Pawar on Kejriwal's bail
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Eid-E-Milad, check details
PM Awas Yojana: 12k houses to be built for dabbawalas, cobblers, says Fadnavis
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Man held for duping HDFC over ATM fraud

Mumbai: Man held for duping HDFC over ATM fraud

Updated on: 15 September,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

They will now investigate how many people are a part of this group.

Mumbai: Man held for duping HDFC over ATM fraud

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Man held for duping HDFC over ATM fraud
x
00:00

The Gamdevi police has apprehended a 28-year-old individual for allegedly manipulating an ATM machine and duping Rs 2.38 lakh from the bank. The police took prompt action and arrested the accused who belongs to a group, which has found a way of duping the bank. They will now investigate how many people are a part of this group.


According to the police, the accused originally hailed from Haryana and took flights to come to Mumbai and MMR region to rob the ATMs. “They would use the ATM and create a technical error and then call customer care and say they couldn’t receive the money,” said an officer. 



The matter came to light when HDFC Bank’s vigilance officer complained to the Gamdevi police that the bank had received many complaints of such a nature. “The bank had checked the CCTV footage and it was revealed that the accused entered the ATM machine, put any amount with the password and then after a certain time, switched off the machine from the main point, so that only half of the money came in the cash dispenser. He would then complain that he couldn’t withdraw the entire amount,” said the officer.


The police securitised the CCTV footage and nabbed one accused identified as Nazim Sayeed. The police suspect that he is a part of a larger group and are hopeful to nab the other accused after his arrest.  An FIR was registered under section 318 (cheating) of the BNS.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK