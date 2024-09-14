They will now investigate how many people are a part of this group.

The Gamdevi police has apprehended a 28-year-old individual for allegedly manipulating an ATM machine and duping Rs 2.38 lakh from the bank. The police took prompt action and arrested the accused who belongs to a group, which has found a way of duping the bank. They will now investigate how many people are a part of this group.

According to the police, the accused originally hailed from Haryana and took flights to come to Mumbai and MMR region to rob the ATMs. “They would use the ATM and create a technical error and then call customer care and say they couldn’t receive the money,” said an officer.

The matter came to light when HDFC Bank’s vigilance officer complained to the Gamdevi police that the bank had received many complaints of such a nature. “The bank had checked the CCTV footage and it was revealed that the accused entered the ATM machine, put any amount with the password and then after a certain time, switched off the machine from the main point, so that only half of the money came in the cash dispenser. He would then complain that he couldn’t withdraw the entire amount,” said the officer.

The police securitised the CCTV footage and nabbed one accused identified as Nazim Sayeed. The police suspect that he is a part of a larger group and are hopeful to nab the other accused after his arrest. An FIR was registered under section 318 (cheating) of the BNS.