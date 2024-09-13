The victim, a retired banker, trusted the caller who agreed to resolve an ATM issue and later scammed him

In a case of cyber fraud, a 69 year’s old retired banker fell prey to a scam after receiving a call from an unknown individual claiming to be from Bank of Baroda. The caller, whose WhatsApp display picture featured the bank’s logo, contacted the victim to address an ATM withdrawal issue.

The banker, Shivkumar Iyer, told mid-day that he had recently filed a complaint regarding a failed ATM transaction from another bank, where the withdrawal didn’t dispense cash, but he received a transaction alert. Following the complaint, he got a call from an unknown person saying he was from the bank informing him that the amount would be credited back to his account.

The victim said that he trusted the caller as he seemed to have specific details of the complaint, and shared sensitive information when asked. Unfortunately, this led to the banker losing Rs 1.24 lakh. Despite the severity of the fraud, the police have yet to register an FIR. According to Iyer, the incident happened on August 31 when he went to withdraw an amount of Rs 10,000 from Kotak Bank.

“I tried to make a transaction but the money didn’t come out from the machine; however, I got a withdrawal alert. I immediately informed the bank and was told that within 24 hours the amount would be credited back to my account,” Iyer said.

He added, “While I was waiting for the refund, I got a call from an unknown person. He claimed to be from the Bank of Baroda and said that the Rs 20 thousand amount that I couldn’t withdraw would be credited soon. He assured me he was from the bank and asked me to check his WhatsApp display picture as proof.” Iyer also said that the caller asked him to share some details of the card, and without getting any OTP an amount of Rs 1.24 lakh was withdrawn from my account.

“By the time I sensed something fishy, the unknown person disconnected the call and switched off his number, I reached the bank again and I asked how come somebody had my complaint details. The bank asked me to file a complaint on their helpline number 1930 and I also approached the police who are yet to register a case.” Iyer said.