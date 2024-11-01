Muhurat Trading, a special session held on Diwali evening, represents prosperity and ushers in the new Samvat year, or Hindu fiscal year

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed today in observance of the Diwali suspending trading across many divisions. As a result, there will be no trading in the Equity, Equity Derivative, or Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments. Additionally, the Currency Derivatives Segment will take a break today, stated media reports.

To commemorate the festival of lights, a one-hour Muhurat Trading session is planned for Friday from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Muhurat Trading, a special session held on Diwali evening, represents prosperity and ushers in the new Samvat year, or Hindu fiscal year.

The report stated that in commodity trading, the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will be closed today from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and will reopen at 5:00 PM for the evening session. This means that no trading will take place on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) or the National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX) during the morning session.

Sensex, Nifty fall on IT stock losses, FII outflows

The benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell for the second day in a row on Thursday, weighed down by losses in IT companies and ongoing foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows. The BSE Sensex fell by 553.12 points, or 0.69 per cent, to settle at 79,389.06, after dropping as far as 654.25 points, or 0.81 per cent, during the session to 79,287.93. Similarly, the NSE Nifty lost 135.50 points (0.56 per cent) to 24,205.35, stated PTI report.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, Infosys, and Maruti Suzuki were the major decliners among the 30-share Sensex pack. On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro surged over 6 per cent after reporting a 5 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 3,395 crore for the September 2024 quarter, driven by higher income. Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, and Sun Pharma also gained.

According to the report, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday, selling shares worth Rs 5,813.30 crore, according to exchange data.

The BSE small-cap index increased by 1.62 per cent, while the mid-cap index declined by 0.34 per cent. The BSE IT index fell 2.55 per cent, technology by 2.34 per cent, consumer durables by 0.93 per cent, and financial services by 0.49 per cent. However, BSE healthcare, industrials, capital goods, and utilities all saw advances.

In Asia, Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong markets closed lower, while Shanghai finished higher. European markets were in negative territory, and US markets closed on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose by 0.36 per cent to USD 72.81 per barrel.

The stock exchanges will be closed for regular trade on Friday. However, a special Muhurat Trading session will take place in the evening to mark the beginning of Samvat 2081.

The BSE Sensex increased by 14,484.38 points, or 22.31 per cent, while the Nifty gained 4,780 points, or 24.60 per cent, during Samvat 2080, which ended on Thursday. During this time, investor wealth increased by Rs 124.42 lakh crore to Rs 4,44,71,429.92 crore (USD 5.29 trillion).

In October, however, the BSE benchmark index fell severely by 4,910.72 points, or 5.82 per cent, while the Nifty sank by 1,605.5 points, or 6.22 per cent.