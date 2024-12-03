Breaking News
Man hangs from 10th-floor balcony to evade cops in Mira Road, held
Ajit Pawar-NCP leader's murder: Mumbai Police invokes MCOCA on accused
20 booked for duping investors of Rs 26 lakh in cryptocurrency investment fraud
Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA announces anti-EVM stir, to launch signature campaign
Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on Wednesday, a day before new government's swearing-in ceremony
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Business News > Stock Market News > Article > Rupee hits all time low of 8476 against US dollar on foreign outflows and global concerns

Rupee hits all-time low of 84.76 against US dollar on foreign outflows and global concerns

Updated on: 03 December,2024 10:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

The Indian rupee reached an all-time low of 84.76 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, due to the strong US currency, foreign portfolio outflows, and global political uncertainties. Experts remain cautious ahead of the upcoming RBI monetary policy meeting.

Rupee hits all-time low of 84.76 against US dollar on foreign outflows and global concerns

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Rupee hits all-time low of 84.76 against US dollar on foreign outflows and global concerns
x
00:00

The Indian rupee slid by 4 paise to a new all-time low of 84.76 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, driven by a stronger dollar in global markets and ongoing foreign portfolio outflows. Forex traders cited various factors, including remarks by US President-elect Donald Trump about BRICS currencies, political instability in the Eurozone, and weaker domestic economic indicators as key contributors to the rupee's depreciation.


The rupee opened at 84.75 against the greenback in the interbank foreign exchange market, briefly touching the all-time low of 84.76, representing a decline of 4 paise from its previous close. On Monday, the rupee had already fallen by 12 paise, closing at a then-record low of 84.72.


The strengthening of the US dollar, coupled with the ongoing geopolitical tensions and political uncertainty in Europe, continued to weigh heavily on the rupee. Notably, President-elect Donald Trump had recently threatened to impose a 100% tariff on the BRICS bloc countries if they took steps to undermine the US dollar. This added to investor uncertainty, further pressuring the rupee.


Additionally, the market is awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy meeting scheduled for December 6, with investors hoping for signs of measures to balance inflation and economic growth in the face of external challenges.

At the same time, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the US currency against a basket of six other major currencies, was up by 0.07% at 106.51. Meanwhile, global oil prices continued their upward trajectory, with Brent crude increasing by 0.18% to USD 71.96 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic front, the rupee's depreciation is being exacerbated by persistent foreign selling. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers on Monday, offloading equities worth Rs 238.28 crore, as per exchange data. Despite these challenges, India's Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, stated that the rupee remains one of the best-performing currencies in Asia, underscoring India's robust economic fundamentals.

Chaudhary pointed out that, despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and other global uncertainties, the Indian rupee had shown resilience, especially given the broad-based strength of the US dollar. He further explained that the depreciation of the rupee could enhance export competitiveness, although it may also increase the cost of imported goods.

As the RBI monitors key global developments, traders will continue to keep a close eye on the currency's movements, along with broader market sentiment and international factors, such as the upcoming US elections and developments in the Middle East.

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

stock market Shares share market bombay stock exchange national stock exchange

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK