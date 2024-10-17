From advocating for animal rights to spreading awareness about mental health, celebrities often embrace various social causes. We take a look at the social causes attributed to Bollywood celebs

In Bollywood, celebrity influence reaches far beyond the screen, with stars often using their platforms to spotlight important social causes. By advocating for issues close to their hearts, these actors not only contribute to their chosen causes but also inspire millions of fans to engage and make a difference. Here’s a look at how some of Bollywood’s most prominent figures are leveraging their fame to drive awareness and bring about positive change.

1. Alia Bhatt: Advocacy For Children’s Education and Animal Welfare

Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actresses, is passionate about children’s education and animal welfare. Through her work, she brings attention to issues affecting underprivileged children and encourages others to support education initiatives. In addition, Alia’s love for animals is well-known; she’s launched her own initiative, CoExist, which focuses on animal welfare and environmental issues. Alia’s commitment is both hands-on and heart-driven, as she frequently promotes adoption over buying pets and participates in campaigns that support animal rights.

2. Shabana Azmi: Empowering Women Through the Mijwan Welfare Society

Shabana Azmi, a legendary actress with over 50 years in the film industry, is equally known for her work in social activism. She heads the Mijwan Welfare Society, an NGO founded by her father, Kaifi Azmi, in 1993. The organization works to empower women by providing them with financial independence and access to education, focusing primarily on women in rural areas. Through skill development programs, particularly in the traditional art of chikankari embroidery, the Mijwan Welfare Society creates employment opportunities for women, enabling them to support their families and break free from cycles of poverty. Shabana’s advocacy is a testament to her belief that financial independence for women leads to broader societal progress.

3.⁠ ⁠Utkarsh Sharma: Raising Awareness for Down Syndrome

Utkarsh Sharma, a rising star in Bollywood, has chosen a special cause close to his heart—raising awareness for Down Syndrome. Utkarsh’s dedication to this cause stems from his understanding of the challenges that individuals with Down Syndrome face, both socially and medically. He believes that fostering a more inclusive and supportive society for people with Down Syndrome starts with awareness. Utkarsh supports organizations that work to improve the quality of life for individuals with Down Syndrome, focusing on education, healthcare, and opportunities for personal growth. His advocacy efforts aim to educate the public, reduce stigma, and promote a more inclusive society.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Advocating for Children’s Education and Well-being

As a global superstar and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is passionate about advocating for children’s rights. Her work primarily focuses on ensuring access to education and healthcare for children worldwide. Priyanka has championed initiatives that provide educational opportunities to underprivileged children, understanding that education is a powerful tool to break the cycle of poverty. Additionally, she often speaks about the importance of girls’ education, particularly in areas where access to schooling is limited. Through her advocacy, Priyanka brings attention to the challenges that children face and underscores the need for collective action to improve their futures.

5. Akshay Kumar

Bollywood’s National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar has been doing his bit for the environment in various ways. Through his 2017 outing in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, he raised the issue of poor sanitation in India. With his role, he spearheaded the task of building toilets for better hygiene and health in the country. He was appointed the face of the initiative ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments.

In Mumbai, Akshay is the face of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ‘Swachh Sarvekshan’ drive through which Mumbaikars are encouraged to maintain the city’s cleanliness. Akshay is also the brand ambassador of the Government of India’s road safety campaign that hopes to bring about a behavioural change in people with regard to traffic and road safety. In 2018, he took to social media to share three videos in which he plays the role of a traffic cop urging people to follow the rules.