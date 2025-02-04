Breaking News
Andhra Pradesh CM felicitates Sonu Sood for donating ambulances to districts in dire need of medical support

Updated on: 04 February,2025 03:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In a grand and heartfelt gesture, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu once again honoured Sonu Sood, felicitating him with tokens of appreciation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who redefined heroism beyond the silver screen, has once again proved why he remains a beacon of hope for millions. The Fateh star, whose kind deeds have immortalized him in people's hearts, has extended his generosity to Andhra Pradesh by donating four ambulances to districts needing medical support. 


Sonu Sood felicitated by Andhra CM


In a grand and heartfelt gesture, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu once again honoured Sonu Sood, felicitating him with tokens of appreciation, reflecting Andhra's pride and culture. On his social media CM Naidu wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet you, @SonuSood! Thank you for the generous donation of ambulances to Andhra Pradesh through the @SoodFoundation. Your commendable initiative will strengthen healthcare services and ensure timely medical care in remote areas. Wishing you continued success in your noble efforts to serve and uplift communities!"


This is not the first time the star has stepped in to uplift Andhra’s people, who have showered love on his roles in Telugu cinema. During the COVID crisis, when despair loomed large, Sonu made headlines for gifting a tractor to a struggling farmer, Nageshwar Rao, in Chittoor. His selfless act earned high praise from CM Naidu even then, marking the beginning of an enduring bond between the actor and the state.

Sonu Sood’s work front 

Talking about Sonu’s recent film, Fateh is a gripping tale of courage, resilience, and the fight against cybercrime. It is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an earlier statement, Sonu Sood shared, "Stepping into the director's chair for the first time with Fateh has been a journey of passion and purpose. This action saga calls to attention the unseen battles fought in the shadows of the digital world."

Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, Fateh saw Sonu Sood share the screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah.

Some of the prominent names in Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers had been roped in for this film. Fateh was released on January 10, 2025.

sonu sood n chandrababu naidu andhra pradesh Entertainment News Celebrity Life

