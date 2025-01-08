Breaking News
Bollywood News

Sonu Sood caps Fateh ticket price at Rs 99, pledges profits from his directorial debut to charity

Updated on: 08 January,2025 02:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sonu Sood has announced that tickets for the opening day of his highly anticipated film Fateh will be priced at just Rs 99 for the first day in theatres

Sonu Sood caps Fateh ticket price at Rs 99, pledges profits from his directorial debut to charity

Sonu Sood Pic/AFP

Sonu Sood caps Fateh ticket price at Rs 99, pledges profits from his directorial debut to charity
Sonu Sood hailed as the “real-life hero” of India, continues to bridge the gap between stardom and the masses with his heartfelt gestures. In an unprecedented move, Sonu has announced that tickets for the opening day of his highly anticipated film Fateh will be priced at just Rs 99 for the first day. While blockbuster releases often come with premium ticket rates, Sonu’s initiative ensures that cinema remains accessible to everyone, reinforcing his deep connection with the common man.


Fateh tickets are priced at Rs 99


Fateh, an action-packed drama inspired by real-life stories of courage and resilience, delivers a powerful message of unity and strength. Sonu’s decision to make tickets affordable stems from his belief in the film’s universal appeal and his gratitude to audiences. 


 
 
 
 
 
In the video shared on Instagram, Sonu Sood says, (translated in English) “In 2020, when we were hit by Covid, many people who reached out to me for help were victims of cybercrime. They were dealing with fraud, and money was drained from their accounts. This deeply resonated with me, and I wanted to tell the story of the common man. Fateh is a film made for the common man, and I wanted it to reach everyone in the most accessible way across India. That’s why we’ve decided to price tickets at just Rs 99 for the first day. Additionally, I will be donating the entire profit from the film to charity as my way of giving back to people.”

Profits made by Fateh will go to charity 

Written and directed by Sonu Sood, Fateh blends high-octane action with a socially impactful narrative. In addition to slashing ticket prices, Sonu has pledged to donate the film’s profits to charities and orphanages, further cementing his reputation as a humanitarian. As Sonu himself says, “Every ticket of Fateh that is sold will help those in need.”

Produced by Umesh KR Bansal under Zee Studios and Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, Fateh promises breathtaking visuals, adrenaline-pumping stunts, and a gripping storyline about cybercrime and is releasing in theatres on 10th January 2025. The film also stars Jacqueliene Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah. 

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

