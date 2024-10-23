Karan Johar attends the 12th edition of MCAN charity gala organised by fashion designer Maheka Mirpuri, raises Rs 2.5 crore to help cancer patients

pic/instagram

Listen to this article Karan Johar hosts charity ball with Maheka Mirpuri for cancer awareness, raises Rs 2.25 crore x 00:00

Filmmaker Karan Johar joined fashion designer Maheka Mirpuri to host the 12th Annual Charity Gala for the Move for Cancer Awareness (M-Can) foundation. The auction, held at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, saw attendance from the fashion and social elite and successfully raised Rs 2.25 crore for the year 2024. All proceeds will go directly to the Tata Memorial Hospital to support the treatment of head and neck cancer. It was an evening full of generosity, compassion, and commitment to a noble cause. Maheka Mirpuri has been associated with Tata Memorial Hospital for the past 12 years, and their exceptional processes and hospitality have greatly facilitated her efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Johar recalls losing his father to cancer

Karan Johar expressed his heartfelt connection to the cause, stating that it is deeply emotional and personal to him. He mentioned that having lost his father to cancer, he feels a profound responsibility to support the cause. He noted that witnessing the impact of the funds raised the previous year had inspired him even more to join Maheka again this year. He described the work done by Tata Memorial Hospital as nothing short of phenomenal and conveyed his gratitude to them. Karan also highlighted Maheka’s commitment to the cause as truly inspiring, acknowledging that her foundation is doing amazing work. He urged people to be empathetic towards underprivileged patients and to be the voice for the voiceless, emphasising that it is our responsibility to give life to those without a voice.

Reflecting on the event, Maheka Mirpuri said, “We are truly honoured to have Karan Johar join us for the second consecutive year in support of the MCAN Foundation and Tata Memorial Hospital. Those who know Karan know that he has a big heart; he has been tremendously helpful to the MCAN foundation by hosting the auction beautifully, and his personal connection to the cause makes it even more impactful. This cause is very dear to me, having lost family members to cancer. I feel forever indebted and consider myself a mere medium to help those in need of cancer treatment.” Karan Johar is also actively engaged in other philanthropic endeavours. He is associated with the Yash Johar Foundation and the Fashion Entrepreneurs Fund.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheka Mirpuri (@mirpurimaheka)

Maheka Mirpuri on this year's charity gala

Regarding the work done by the MCAN foundation, Maheka added, “This year, the foundation has raised rs 2.25 crore, which we hope will facilitate treatment for many underprivileged patients. I am really grateful to all my friends who have generously donated year after year for this cause. I remain committed to this cause with the support of everyone who has helped me.”

The event also featured Maheka showcasing her Modern Maharani collection, with her jewellery partner Aulerth adding a special touch to the fashion show. The collection received a phenomenal response from the audience.

Other notable attendees who came to support Maheka’s event included Sunil Gavaskar, Urmila Matondkar, Laila Khan, Zarine Khan, Malika and Zayed Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Bhagyashree Dassani and son Abhimanyu, Poonam Dhillon, Queenie Singh, Madhoo Shah, Aamir Ali, Suchitra Pillai, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and more. It was an evening filled with strength, support, and selfless dedication to help those in need.