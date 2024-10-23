On Tuesday evening, Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla showed a united front as they arrived together and posed at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali party

Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

Karan Johar's decision to sell a 50% stake in Dharma Productions to Serene Productions, led by Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla, created quite a buzz online. However, on Tuesday evening, both Karan and Adar showed a united front as they arrived together and posed at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali party.

Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla pose at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

Paparazzi accounts on Instagram posted videos showing Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta arriving together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Karan wore a red sherwani, while Adar and Apoorva matched in black sherwanis. Actor Varun Dhawan, who was launched by Dharma Productions in 2012, greeted them with hugs and even made Adar laugh with a joke he whispered.

The three posed for the paparazzi, with Karan Johar making sure Adar stood between him and Apoorva. He also helped Adar by showing him how to pose for the cameras. After that, the photographers asked Karan to take solo pictures, and Adar encouraged him to go ahead while he and Apoorva stepped aside.

Adar Poonawalla invests Rs 1000 crore in Dharma productions

Businessman Adar Poonawalla-led Serene Productions announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to invest Rs 1,000 crore into Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment (collectively, “Dharma”), India’s leading production house. Through this investment, Serene Productions will hold a 50 per cent stake in Dharma, with Karan Johar retaining the remaining 50% ownership. Karan Johar as the Executive Chairman will spearhead the company's creative vision, while Apoorva Mehta, in his role as the Chief Executive Officer, will work with Karan in steering the strategic direction and overseeing the operational excellence of the organization.

India's entertainment industry has experienced significant expansion, driven by surging digital penetration and a diverse audience seeking high-quality content across multiple platforms, with growing global relevance. This strategic partnership between Serene Productions and Dharma is designed to capitalize on these opportunities by combining Dharma's rich legacy in storytelling with Adar Poonawalla's strategic acumen and resources. The collaboration aims to further transform content creation, distribution, and audience engagement by integrating advanced technologies and pioneering production methods.

By leveraging this synergy, Serene Productions and Dharma seek to meet the evolving demands of today's digitally savvy consumers while pushing the boundaries of creative storytelling. Together, they aspire to shape the future of entertainment for digital-first generations, embracing new platforms and formats to deliver compelling narratives that entertain, inspire, and engage audiences worldwide.