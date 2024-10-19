Karan Johar shared some memories from the sets of Student Of The Year as the film completed 12 years of release today. The film marked the acting debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan

Karan Johar celebrates 12 years of SOTY

Listen to this article Karan Johar celebrates 12 years of SOTY, calls it the best time of his life x 00:00

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his social media to mark 12 years of his directorial film 'Student Of The Year' that marked the acting debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. He shared some unseen pictures with the team of the film including Kajol who made a special appearance in the song 'Disco Deewane' from the film. Sharing the precious memories from the film, he also shared some old pictures from the sets of the film.

Along with the picture, he added the caption “Let’s start with...there’s something about ‘today’, something very special!!! 12 years, and I look back at the film I embarked on, solely to have the best time of my life. And the best time, it was! #SOTY”

Karan also posted a group picture with Kajol Devgn, Niranjan Iyengar, Manish Malhotra, and Mickey Contractor. Additionally, he shared a video in which he could be heard saying, “SOTY is to me to celebrate everything that I love about cinema, the youth, the gen, the zing, the music, the energy, the comic timing, everything that I always love about Hindi cinema is part of the student of the year."

'Student of the Year', released in October 2012, is a teen sports romantic comedy film directed by Karan Johar. The film features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Siddharth Malhotra, along with Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ram Kapoor, Farida Jalal, Sahil Anand, and Ronit Roy. The film marked the debut of Alia, Varun, and Siddhartha. Alia then went on to do multiple Dharma films like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya', 'Kalak', 'Raazi' and many more. The most recent is 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which was commercially successful.

Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 26 years

On the professional front, Karan Johar made his own directorial debut with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', a romantic comedy-drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, and Kajol. He won several awards, such as the Filmfare Award for Best Director, the Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay, and many more. Recently Karna Johar celebrated 26 years of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and shared emotional anecdotes related to the film.

