Karan Johar to host a charity gala for Maheka Mirpuri’s Move for Cancer Awareness

The filmmaker has now been roped in to host a charity gala for Move for Cancer Awareness (MCAN), an initiative spearheaded by designer-philanthropist Maheka Mirpuri

Maheka Mirpuri with Karan Johar

Karan Johar is a witty and skilled orator, and that is why he is on everyone’s wish list when they want to host award shows, weddings, chat shows or book launches. The filmmaker has now been roped in to host a charity gala for Move for Cancer Awareness (MCAN), an initiative spearheaded by designer-philanthropist Maheka Mirpuri. “Those who know Karan know he is all heart. This cause is close to him, which makes his support more meaningful as he helps us raise much-needed funds,” says Mirpuri. This is Johar’s second time hosting the gala.

Over the past 11 years, the foundation has helped over 2,500 underprivileged patients battling head and neck cancer. Mirpuri shares that the cause is personal “due to a loss in my family and we are thankful to Karan for believing in it and hosting the fundraiser through a live auction.” Mirpuri adds, “All the funds raised go directly to the hospital. This is a completely transparent initiative—every rupee collected goes straight to the hospital. I consider myself merely a medium. With the support of my friends, we have successfully raised approximately R10 crore and contributed it to Tata Memorial Hospital over the past 11 years. The last time Karan hosted the event, he created magic, helping us raise an incredible amount. This year, we hope to double that impact.”