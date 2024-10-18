Breaking News
Mumbai: MSRTC official gets bail in sexual harassment case
Aaditya Thackeray: BMC auctioning land parcels to raise funds after Shinde govt’s loot
Thane court acquits man of daughter’s kidnap and murder
Chaddi Baniyan gang member arrested by cops, 27 yrs after jumping bail
Threats to flights: Mumbai airport conducts bomb drill
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Karan Johar to host a charity gala for Maheka Mirpuris Move for Cancer Awareness

Karan Johar to host a charity gala for Maheka Mirpuri’s Move for Cancer Awareness

Updated on: 18 October,2024 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

The filmmaker has now been roped in to host a charity gala for Move for Cancer Awareness (MCAN), an initiative spearheaded by designer-philanthropist Maheka Mirpuri

Karan Johar to host a charity gala for Maheka Mirpuri’s Move for Cancer Awareness

Maheka Mirpuri with Karan Johar

Listen to this article
Karan Johar to host a charity gala for Maheka Mirpuri’s Move for Cancer Awareness
x
00:00

Karan Johar is a witty and skilled orator, and that is why he is on everyone’s wish list when they want to host award shows, weddings, chat shows or book launches. The filmmaker has now been roped in to host a charity gala for Move for Cancer Awareness (MCAN), an initiative spearheaded by designer-philanthropist Maheka Mirpuri. “Those who know Karan know he is all heart. This cause is close to him, which makes his support more meaningful as he helps us raise much-needed funds,” says Mirpuri. This is Johar’s second time hosting the gala.


Over the past 11 years, the foundation has helped over 2,500 underprivileged patients battling head and neck cancer. Mirpuri shares that the cause is personal “due to a loss in my family and we are thankful to Karan for believing in it and hosting the fundraiser through a live auction.” Mirpuri adds, “All the funds raised go directly to the hospital. This is a completely transparent initiative—every rupee collected goes straight to the hospital. I consider myself merely a medium. With the support of my friends, we have successfully raised approximately R10 crore and contributed it to Tata Memorial Hospital over the past 11 years. The last time Karan hosted the event, he created magic, helping us raise an incredible amount. This year, we hope to double that impact.”



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

karan johar bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update cancer

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK