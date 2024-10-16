Breaking News
Divya Khosla questions Karan Johar over use of 'derogatory language': 'Is it right to call a woman a fool?'

Updated on: 16 October,2024 01:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Divya Khosla has stirred up controversy with her Instagram Story criticizing Alia Bhatt’s new film Jigra and openly feuding with co-producer Karan Johar

Divya Khossla

Actor Divya Khosla has stirred up controversy with her Instagram Story criticizing Alia Bhatt’s new film Jigra and openly feuding with co-producer Karan Johar. In response to her claims, Johar posted on his social media, saying, "Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools." After which Divya quickly fired back with another story alluding to KJO being the fool for opposing the truth. Phew!


And the Divya Khosla-Karan Johar feud goes on...


In an interview with Hindustan Times, Divya stated, “Today, when I speak up, Mr Karan Johar uses derogatory language to shut me down. Is it right to call a woman a fool for pointing out unethical practices? If this happens to me, what about those new to the industry? No one is a king here, and I won’t be treated like a subject. There are many more derogatory words which were used in their PR articles, and called my taking a stand as a PR stunt. I'm sorry, I don't need one. I'm already well known.”


Divya Khosla’s first post took aim at Alia Bhatt, accusing her of gaining from fake ticket sales. She said, “Alia doesn’t need to resort to such tactics; she’s already well-established. But true heroism is in speaking against wrongdoing. Let the audience decide based on merit, not money and power.”

What Divya Khosla said about ‘Jigra’ 

Divya, took to her Instagram Stories to slam the 'Highway' actor, sharing a picture of an empty theatre and criticizing the film's reported earnings. In her post, she wrote, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty…all theaters going empty everywhere.”

"#Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra," she added.

For those unversed, Divya Khossla's film 'Savi' shows her character navigating a complex and high-risk situation to save her wrongfully imprisoned husband. This is a similar plotline to 'Jigra' but with a different relationship as its crux. 

Karan Johar seemingly responds to Divya

Karan shared a post on his Instagram stories which read, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools.” Divya also shared a post on her stories which read, “Truth will always offend fools opposed to it.”

“When you are shamelessly accustomed to stealing what rightfully belongs to others, you will always seek shelter in silence. You will have no voice no spine,” she added in a subsequent post. 

About Alia Bhatt's Jigra

‘Jigra' revolves around a devoted sister who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother. A recreated version of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' is also included in the teaser, showcasing Vedang Raina's vocal talent.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

