Actor-director Divya Khossla alleged that Alia Bhatt purchased tickets for her own movie 'Jigra' and announced a “fake collection” to deceive the public

Karan Johar, Divya Khossla Pic/Instagram

Did Karan Johar call Divya Khossla a 'fool' after her rant against 'Jigra'? Actress shares cryptic posts

Hours, after Divya Khossla went on a rant accusing Alia Bhatt of manipulating the box office numbers for her latest film, 'Jigra', producer and Dharma honcho Karan Johar, shared a cryptic post that unleashed a chain reaction from Divya’s end as well. Divya alleged that Alia purchased tickets for her own movie and announced a “fake collection” to deceive the public.

Karan Johar, Divya Khossla’s cryptic Instagram posts

Karan shared a post on his Instagram stories which read, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools.”

Divya also shared a post on her stories which read, “Truth will always offend fools opposed to it.”

“When you are shamelessly accustomed to stealing what rightfully belongs to others, you will always seek shelter in silence. You will have no voice no spine,” she added in a subsequent post.

What Divya Khossla said about ‘Jigra’

Divya, took to her Instagram Stories to slam the 'Highway' actor, sharing a picture of an empty theatre and criticizing the film's reported earnings.

In her post, she wrote, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty…all theaters going empty everywhere.”

"#Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra," she added.

For those unversed, Divya Khossla's film 'Savi' shows her character navigating a complex and high-risk situation to save her wrongfully imprisoned husband. This is a similar plotline to 'Jigra' but with a different relationship as its crux.

‘Jigra’ box office collection

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film, which is helmed by Vasan Bala, raked in Rs 4.55 crore on the opening day in India. The film faced a box-office clash with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'.

Reportedly, 'Jigra' became Alia's lowest opener since 2014's ‘Highway’, which was the second film of Alia's career.

‘Jigra' revolves around a devoted sister who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother. A recreated version of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' is also included in the teaser, showcasing Vedang Raina's vocal talent.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.