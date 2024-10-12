It looks like there is no stopping Divya Khossla with her allegations that Alia Bhatt’s latest, Jigra, is based on the same script as her last outing, Savi, which was released directly on OTT

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the horror comedy. It is now being said that director Anees Bazmee has shot two different climaxes for the Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, and Vidya Balan-starrer. In a recent promotional interaction, the director said that people will be shocked when they watch the movie in cinemas. “We shot two climaxes, and even the production members don’t know which one I’ll be using in the final cut,” he has been quoted as saying. Talking about the secrecy maintained for the shoot, Bazmee said, “Only three other team members besides myself know how the movie ends. The team wasn’t aware why we shot two climaxes.”

It’s a girl

Actor-designer Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra have welcomed their bundle of joy, a baby girl home on October 11. The couple took to their Instagram handles to announce the good news to everyone with a picture of the baby’s feet.

New journey

On the occasion of Dussehra yesterday, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues director Anil Sharma announced his next. Titled Vanvaas, the film explores themes of duty, honour, and the consequences of one’s actions. Starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, the movie was initially titled Journey. , “Ramayana and Vanvaas is a different take on a similar idea, where kids make their parents take exile,” said the filmmaker.

Chiru vacates Sankranti for Ram

Ram Charan is gearing up for his next release, Game Changer. Interestingly, his megastar father, Chiranjeevi, has got the producers of his film, Vishwambara, to vacate the Makar Sankranti window for Ram’s actioner with director S Shankar. Sharing the news, Game Changer producer Dil Raju said, “Initially, we planned to release Game Changer during Christmas. However, after discussions with distributors across various languages, it was decided that a Sankranti release would be more suitable for a global release. I conveyed this to Chiranjeevi Garu and the team at UV Creations. Since we have been working with a massive budget for over three years, we needed a date that would allow the film to reach a wide audience.”

Divya attacks Alia online

Kalki team in festival spirit

Director Nag Ashwin’s action thriller Kalki 2898 AD received an enthusiastic response at the Busan International Film Festival recently. Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, the movie combines elements from the epic Mahabharata and futuristic themes. Sharing pictures from the festival screening of the film on social media, producers Swapna and Priyanka Dutt wrote on social media, “An unforgettable moment! We’re truly overwhelmed by the incredible response for Kalki 2898 AD at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival.” The movie’s team will soon begin work on the second instalment that will continue the narrative set by the first edition.