Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra have welcomed a baby girl on the auspicious occasion of Navami. Today, the fashion designer took to her Instagram to share the happy news of their daughter's arrival. The post features a joyful announcement, while the second picture in the carousel shows Masaba's hand holding the tiny feet of her little girl.

Masaba Gupta drops news of baby girl's birth

The post includes a message that reads, "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day, 11.10.2024" - Masaba & Satyadeep. Their announcement revealed that Masaba welcomed her baby girl on the occasion of Navami. As soon as Masaba shared the picture, her comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages. Bipasha Basu wrote, "Yayyyy Congratulations!" Tania Shroff commented, "AN ANGEL!! Congratulations." Shilpa Shetty added, "Congratulations, my darling." Dia Mirza welcomed the baby with, "Welcome to our world, baby girl," while Sonam Kapoor expressed, "I’m so excited and happy!"

Masaba’s pregnacy announcement

Masaba initially announced her pregnancy in April on Instagram, saying, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings, and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad."

About Masaba and Satyadeep

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. Her wedding was attended by her mother Neena Gupta, her father and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, and her stepfather Vivek Mehra. During an interview with Twinkle Khanna on the Tweak India YouTube channel, Masaba opened up about her feelings growing up as a child of celebrity parents. She also mentioned a common misconception that she would inherit a substantial fortune from her father.

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. They wed in 2015 but parted ways in 2019. Satyadeep was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari, but the couple separated in 2013.

Masaba Gupta on the work front

Masaba Gupta was featured in the semi-fictionalized show Masaba Masaba, which showcases the life of fashion designer and actor Neena Gupta's daughter, Masaba, as she navigates her unique background, the diverse worlds of fashion and family, and her return to the dating scene. The show has two seasons available on Netflix.