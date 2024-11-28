Actress Raashii Khanna will be celebrating her birthday on November 29. Ahead of her day, she along with 100 kids planted saplings for a eco-friendly and green initiative

Raashii Khanna

Ahead of her birthday, actress Raashii Khanna held a special celebration with a meaningful and eco-friendly gesture. She kicked off the occasion by participating in a plantation drive, where she planted saplings alongside 100 children. This thoughtful initiative was carried out in collaboration with the Bhamla Foundation, highlighting Raashii’s commitment to giving back to the planet and inspiring the younger generation to do the same. Her decision to start her birthday celebrations in such unique and impactful way by giving back to the planet sets a powerful example.

For the day, Raashii was seen dressed in a simple Indian attire and completed her look with traditional jewellery. After planting the sapling she also interacted and clicked pictures with the little kids who were happy and eager to meet her.

Raashii Khanna's recent work

Recently, Raashii earned widespread acclaim for her performance in ‘The Sabarmati Report’. She portrayed the fearless journalist Amrita Gill, a role that showcased her versatility and depth as an actress. The film, which starred Vikrant Massey alongside her, explored the tragic Sabarmati Express incident near Godhra. Their on-screen chemistry and Raashii’s compelling performance added significant emotional weight to the narrative, making it a memorable cinematic experience.

Speaking about her experience of playing an investigative journalist, she said, "The character I am playing is Amrita Gill, who wants to become a big reporter...There is a lot of responsibility on a journalist's shoulders but the life of investigative journalists is very difficult, which I have understood while playing the character. The film was well received by several politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The film was made tax free in several BJP-ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Looking ahead, Raashii will reunite with Vikrant Massey in their upcoming film ‘Talakhon Mein Ek’, further building on their successful collaboration. She also has an exciting Telugu film, ‘Telusu Kada’, in the pipeline. As Raashii continues to make impactful choices both on-screen and off-screen, her pre-birthday celebration stands as a testament to her grounded values and her dedication to meaningful causes.