Rashii Khanna who will soon be seen in 'The Sabarmati Report' alongside Vikrant Massey and Riddhi Dogra often keeps sharing posts with her fans. The actress recently shared a BTS from the sets

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Rashii Khanna shares fun BTS with actor Vikrant Massey from 'The Sabarmati Report'sets x 00:00

The release of 'The Sabarmati Report' is just a day away, and excitement is building as everyone eagerly awaits the film that brings to life a story of an incident that shook the nation. Raashii Khanna truly adds an enchanting presence to the set of this hard-hitting tale. The actress recently shared a BTS video, where she appears cheerful and fully immersed in her work, laughing and engaging wholeheartedly with the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashi Khanna and Vikrant Massey's fun BTS

Raashii Khanna posted a fun BTS video on her social media, showcasing her vibrant spirit. Her caption perfectly captures the mood, as she shines in all her enchanting colors.

"क्योंकि खाना, गाना, हंसना और बतियाना बहुत ज़रूरी है,!

#bts #thesabarmatireport"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

A few days ago, Rashii Khanna shared a cute video where Vikrant Massey is seen putting a 'nazar ka tika' on the actress to protect her from evil eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

'The Sabarmati Report' actor Vikrant Massey trolled by netizens

Recently, Vikrant Massey was trolled by netizens for making a statement on the country's independence. The cast appeared on the Top Angle podcast with journalist Sushant B Sinha. On the podcast, he was talking about India's modern history and its impact on the citizens. "We need to understand that we are a young nation. It's been 76-77 years (since the independence). After hundreds and hundreds of years of oppression - from the Mughals, the Dutch, the French, and the British - we got one so-called Azadi (independence). But was it independence? The colonial hangover that they left, we stayed in it. I feel that the Hindus have finally got that opportunity to ask for their identity in their own country. We sometimes don't pay attention to this concept of identity, the concept of sentiment. The biggest wars have been fought on sentiment; most of the decisions in our lives are driven by sentiment and how we feel," he said. The Sabarmati Report actresses Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra were a part of the interview and were seen intently listening to Massey's statement. The actor in the interview also shared that he has been getting death threats since the poster of the film was released. The actor also visited the Godhra Railway Station, ahead of the film's release as the place is of great significance because the film's plot revolves around the Godhra violence of 2002.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film will be released in theatres on 15th November 2024.