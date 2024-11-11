Lead actor Vikrant Massey made a surprise visit to Godhra railway station, a place of great significance where the incident happened. His film The Sabarmati Report will be released on November 15

The trailer of The Sabarmati Report has been released, and it has really created a stir among the audience. It offers a perspective to the devastating Godhra riots that took place in 2002. While audiences are keen to learn more about this lesser-known incident, actor Vikrant Massey intensified the anticipation by making a surprise visit to Godhra railway station, the site of the event that inspired the film and it was indeed an experience of it's own for the actor to have a look at the site where the shocking incident happened in real.

Vikrant Massey visits Godhra railway station

Lead actor Vikrant Massey made a surprise visit to Godhra railway station, a place of great significance where the incident happened. 'The Sabarmati Report' delves into the tragic incident that occurred on the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, near Godhra station in Gujarat. So, Vikrant's visit to the Godhra railway station is indeed a major milestone in films journey.

About The Sabarmati Report

‘The Sabarmati Report’ is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat. In the film, the actress plays an English journalist, who stands up to the system because he wants the truth to be covered. Raashii and Vikrant play journalists who come together to uncover the brutal truth behind one of India's most controversial incidents.

The film showcases the tragic events surrounding the Sabarmati Express in 2002, near Godhra in Gujarat. Their performances in the recently released trailer have already made a strong impact, and anticipation for the film has only grown stronger as the release date.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, Vikir Films, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. The film is set to release in theatres on November 15.

Ektaa said that the movie tries to bring out the unknown facts about the tragic incident and the genesis of it. She said, "I am telling the genesis of it. Pehla Pahlu (first aspect) - without undermining the other pehloos (aspects). Unfortunately, this Pehlu, how it all started, has not been reported enough. That's why we have decided to tell you how it started without undermining what happened later. It doesn't mean if you tell one story, you undermine the other. It's not about only one side. This is about how it started, very different"