Did you know? Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe asked guests at their wedding to do THIS instead of gifts

Updated on: 01 April,2025 02:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe mark their first anniversary, a sweet detail about the wedding has just surfaced, one that speaks volumes about the actor’s values

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe

Did you know? Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe asked guests at their wedding to do THIS instead of gifts
In a world of grand Bollywood weddings, Taapsee Pannu went in the opposite direction and did it her way. The actor tied the knot with longtime partner Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March last year and somehow managed to keep the entire affair completely under wraps. No leaked photos, no big reveals, just a quiet celebration with close friends and family. Now, as the couple mark their first anniversary, a sweet detail about the wedding has just surfaced, one that speaks volumes about the actor’s values.


Mathias and Taapsee’s thoughtful gesture 


Instead of the usual gifts, Taapsee and Mathias had a request for their guests: They asked them to contribute towards Project Nanhi Kali, an initiative Taapsee has been associated with for the past five years. We caught up with RJ Abhilash, a close friend of the actor, who shared this with us during a casual chat. He said, “I am glad that instead of a regular wedding gift, we were able to make the girls at Nanhi Kali feel included in their wedding celebrations and contribute our bit to their vision. Nothing else would have matched up!”


Sheetal Mehta, Trustee and Executive Director of K.C. Mahindra Education Trust, acknowledged Taapsee’s long-standing support and the couple’s gesture at the wedding. She said, "Since 2020, her support for 100 young girls has created ripples of change, representing not just access to quality education but the freedom to dream bigger.”

Mathias and Taapsee’s wedding

The couple, who reportedly tied the knot on March 23, 2024, in Udaipur, blended Sikh and Christian traditions for their private ceremony, attended by close family and friends. Taapsee Pannu, known for her roles in films like Haseen Dillruba and Dunki, has always been a staunch advocate for maintaining a boundary between her professional achievements and personal life.

Taapsee’s work front 

Taapsee Pannu recently wrapped up the shoot of the revenge drama Gandhari. The film also stars Paatal Lok fame actor Ishwak Singh in the lead role. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and produced under her banner, Kathha Pictures. It is directed by the highly acclaimed Devashish Makhija.

