Taapsee with husband Mathias Boe (L)

Taapsee Pannu married her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony held at Udaipur on 23rd March 2024. Only a few selected family and friends were invited to the intimate affair. Anurag Kashyap, Pavail Gulati, and Kanika Dhillon were amongst the few celebrities who attended the couple's wedding.The two had met each other 10-11 years ago and love had blossomed immediately. Mathias proposed to Taapsee a year after they had met. Once, Taapsee had also mentioned that she used to meet Mathias in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, they met there for the first time as well. In a recent interview, Taapsee revealed details about her wedding.

Taapsee Pannu wants a clear distinction between personal and professional lives

During the conversation, Taapsee Pannu emphasised that she and her husband Mathias want to have a clear demarcation between their professional and personal lives. She further mentioned that in her experience, excessive exposure to personal life in professional life can negatively impact both spheres and she has always tried to maintain a balance. She said, "The successes and failures of one's career often spill over into personal life, causing unnecessary stress. I've always strived to maintain a balance between the two."

Taapsee Pannu reveals the real date of her wedding with Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu said that the intimate wedding ceremony they had in Udaipur in March was sort of a formal announcement of their marriage as people were not aware. She further said that she had tied the knot with Mathias Boe in December 2023. She mentioned that her first wedding anniversary is approaching soon. Taapsee further said that in December they had just signed the papers. Taapsee also said, "If I hadn't mentioned it today, no one would have known."

Mathias Boe is a former Danish badminton player and currently, he is the coach of India's powerful shuttler duo Chirag Shetty and Satwik Ranki Reddy.

Whereas talking about Taapsee's work front, she had two releases this year, 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein'. Taapsee reprised her role of Rani in the former and it was well received by the audience. The latter flailed despite having an ensemble cast.