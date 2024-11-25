Taapsee Pannu shared that her managers often tell her how people don't come to her with films featuring big heroes assuming she won't agree to the same

Taapsee Pannu Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article After claiming she received low pay for 'Dunki', Taapsee Pannu says, 'I want to do such films, but...' x 00:00

Earlier this month, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who made headlines with her statements on ‘Dunki’ remuneration, and how big actors avoid female actors who overshadow them, has now explained her stance in detail. During a session at Sahitya Aaj Tak in Delhi, Taapsee said it doesn’t matter if she’s been roped in opposite a big hero, but wants to do substantial roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taapsee Pannu doesn’t mind working with big heroes

Taapsee Pannu shared that her managers often tell her how people don't come to her with films featuring big heroes assuming she won't agree to the same. She said, When I do a film with a big hero, the pressure on making the film work is not on me. Like in Dunki, it was (Rajkumar) Hirani and SRK (Shah Rukh Khan), and I was relaxing. I want to do such films, with substantial roles, of course, but without any pressure. I want to do good roles, meaty characters, and it doesn't matter if it's opposite a big hero.”

Taapsee Pannu reveals low pay for ‘Dunki’

In an interview with the Indian Express, Taapsee stated, “Funnily, people think I do films like Judwaa or Dunki for money, that I get paid a lot. But no, it is the opposite. They feel, ‘There is already a big hero, why do we need anybody else for that?’ I fight these notions on a daily basis.”

She added, "75 percent of the time, it is the hero who has a big say on who the heroine is going to be. Now, obviously, the hero would want someone who is more in trend, someone who is getting more audience attention right now. Some are secure, others think, ‘Let me cast someone who will not overshadow me'."

Taapsee Pannu is known for her powerful performances in movies such as 'Pink', 'Thappad', 'Rashmi Rocket', and 'Shabaash Mithu', among others. She was last seen in the films ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' with Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal, and 'Khel Khel Mein' which features Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal in lead roles, with Chitrangda Singh making a cameo appearance. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and other prominent producers.