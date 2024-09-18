Breaking News
Agastya Nanda

Actor Agastya Nanda has made a strategic investment in Project Hum, a popular farm-to-table fast-casual restaurant in Mumbai. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both Nanda and Project Hum, as they join forces to promote healthy, sustainable dining.


Agastya Nanda supports local farmers 



With a passion for wellness and conscious living, Agastya expresses his excitement, “I’m incredibly excited to join the Project Hum family. Their commitment to providing fresh, nutritious food and supporting local farmers aligns perfectly with my values. I believe that this partnership will help to elevate Project Hum as a go-to destination for health-conscious individuals in Mumbai.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Agastya Nanda (@agastyanandaaa)

Agastya Nanda collaborates for sustainable and nutritious food

Raghav Simha, co-founder of IXU Hospitality, shared his enthusiasm: “At Project Hum, we are committed to fostering healthier lifestyle choices. Over the past 24 months, our restaurant has gained significant traction, affirming our position in the healthy food market. With Agastya's collaboration, we aim to elevate Project Hum as a comprehensive destination for sustainable and nutritious food. This partnership aligns with our vision for growth and innovation.”

Looking ahead, Project Hum plans to invest in a central kitchen, a bakery, and a new outlet. The upcoming year will see a sharper focus on enhancing online delivery, daily meal plans, and expanding their range of healthy retail products. New offerings will include all-day breakfast options, millet-based desserts, lifestyle merchandise, and a variety of scratch-made dips and sauces.

Agastya Nanda’s work front 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Agastya made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial film 'The Archies' which also starred Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. 'The Archies' follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion. 

He is all set to come up with the film 'Ikkis' also starring legendary actor Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. ‘Ikkis’ is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously and lived an exemplary life. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will release on January 10, 2025. It is being made under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

