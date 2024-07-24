While Agastya Nanda was seen in casuals, Suhana Khan looked gorgeous in a floral dress as they made it to their car accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda

Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Rains and romance? Suhana Khan spotted with rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda x 00:00

Actors Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, who have been rumoured to be dating ever since they shared screen space in their debut movie ‘The Archies’ were spotted together amid the ongoing Mumbai monsoon after an outing on Tuesday night. While Agastya was seen in casuals, Suhana looked gorgeous in a floral dress. The duo was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda. Watch the video below.

Agastya and Suhana made their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial film 'The Archies' which also starred Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. 'The Archies' follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion. Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda are also part of 'The Archies'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Agastya is all set to come up with the film 'Ikkis' also starring legendary actor Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. ‘Ikkis’ is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously and lived an exemplary life. Agastya will be seen alongside Dharmendra in the film. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will release on January 10, 2025. It is being made under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Suhana on the other hand will be seen in ‘King’ alongside her dad Shah Rukh Khan and Agastya’s uncle Abhishek Bachchan.

Rumour has it that the film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994). The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him.

Junior Bachchan will essay the role of a villain in this Sujoy Ghosh directorial.

The last time Abhishek collaborated with SRK and Sujoy was on their joint production venture, Bob Biswas (2021), which was directed by the latter’s daughter, Diya Ghosh.

'King', which will also see SRK and Suhana Khan for the first time together, is currently in pre-production. The makers are targeting a late 2025 or early 2026 release. Siddharth is co-producing this film under his Marflix banner along with SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.