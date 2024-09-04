Breaking News
Anushka Sharma reveals her comfort food: 'Dal chawal, sukhi aloo ki sabzi'

Updated on: 04 September,2024 10:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who was back in Mumbai for an event talked about her comfort food which is none other than dal chawal and sookhi aloo ki sabzi

Anushka Sharma Pic/Instagram

After a long time, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma made a public appearance. On Wednesday, she returned to Mumbai from London and attended an event, where expressed happiness in reconnecting with her fans and the media.


From talking about motherhood to cherishing her college memories, the 'NH 10' star happily answered several questions. She also talked about her comfort food which is none other than dal chawal and sookhi aloo ki sabzi.



"Anything that my mother made while we growing up was my comfort food. One thing I always go back to and when I am not feeling great, which is an instant pick-me-up, is dal chawal and sukhi aloo ki sabzi -- all in one plate. Love it!" she shared.


Anushka attended the event in style. She opted for a blue cropped shirt that she teamed it with a contrasting pair of bright red trousers.

After attending the event, she took to Instagram and shared her stunning pictures.

"Happy go red-y! (red heart emoji)," Anushka captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma's husband, cricket star Virat Kohli, and their children, Vamika and Akaay, were not spotted with her at the airport earlier in the day when she arrived back in the town. '

The couple, known for keeping their private life largely out of the public eye, recently welcomed their second child, Akaay, earlier this year in February.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited. 

