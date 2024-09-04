Now, after months of waiting, Anushka Sharma has finally returned to the Bay to attend an event for a food brand she endorses

In Pic: Anushka Sharma. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Anushka Sharma returns to Mumbai for first time after delivering her second baby to attend THIS event x 00:00

Almost 7 months after the birth of her baby boy Akaay, Anushka Sharma has finally returned to India for the first time. Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have been living in London for a while now along with their two kids. While they have not spoken about it, it has been reported that the couple has moved their base to London from Mumbai. The reports grew stronger when Virat was seen rushing to London after India’s T20 World Cup victory earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Now, after months of waiting, Anushka Sharma has finally returned to the Bay to attend an event for a food brand she endorses. This will be Anushka's first appearance after welcoming her second baby. In the video that was circulated on Instagram, Anushka can be seen wearing an all-black outfit. The actress treated the paparazzi and waved at them before entering the car. Earlier in August, Anushka Sharma shared a video on her Instagram account with information about how a few lucky winners would get a chance to meet her at the event in Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #MadeBy2Mothers (@slurrpfarm)

Anushka has not been in India for months and even delivered her second baby in the British capital in February this year. Unlike their first pregnancy, Virat and Anushka kept mum about their second pregnancy and shared an official announcement only after the birth of their son, Akaay.

Anushka Sharma's baby boy Akaay's birth

Announcing the arrival of their little one, Anushka and Virat wrote in a social media post, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat & Anushka."

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021, and with Akaay in February 2024.

Anushka Sharma's Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has a sports biopic film, 'Chakda Xpress,' in her kitty. The project is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream on OTT. The film's final release date is still awaited.