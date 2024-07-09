Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's luxurious Alibaug home is all ready and the cricketer gave a tour inside the home

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Listen to this article Inside Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's luxurious home in Alibaug, watch video x 00:00

Reports of actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli moving out of India and shifting base to London permanently have been doing the rounds for a while now. Amid these reports, Virat Kohli has given a glimpse into his dream home at Alibaug. In the caption alongside the video, the cricketer hinted at spending more time with his loved ones in the luxurious home.

On Tuesday, Virat dropped a video of him taking a tour of his new luxurious Alibaug home. The Cricketer can be seen giving a tour of the living room, kitchen, garden, ppool area and more in the video. This house will be owned by him, his wife Anushka and their two kids- Vamika and Akaay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the video, Virat wrote, "The journey of building my Alibaug home has been a seamless experience, and seeing it all come together is truly gratifying. Huge thanks to the entire Avas team for making our dream home a reality. Can’t wait to enjoy every moment here with my loved ones!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

In the video, Kohli could be heard saying: "When I heard the plan, the project in itself is very unique. You have a sense of community, but at the same time, you have your own privacy and access to all the amenities you would need in a holiday home. You also have a world-class spa, right next door, which is the USP for me. So, all of that coming together was a no-brainer for me.

"I love the living space the most and the access to the outdoors from the living space. Aesthetically, the home is done beautifully and is exactly the way I like with regards to interiors and natural light coming in, It's very subtle and classy. The space allows you to just unwind and not worry about anything else."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Team India has been basking in their T20 World Cup win. The cricketer is currently in London spending time with his wife and kids. The cricketer will most likely be on a break for the next few weeks, skipping the ODI series against Sri Lanka. He will be resuming his game when the team faces Bangladesh in September.

Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, has been busy with her personal life. She welcomed her second child in February this year. The actress was last seen on the big screen in 2018 in the film 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has completed the shoot for the film 'Chakda Xpress' where she plays the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, the release of the film is yet to be announced.