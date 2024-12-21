Breaking News
Dino Morea flexes his beefed-up muscles and gives fitness advice to fans

Updated on: 21 December,2024 06:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Bollywood actor and fitness freak Dino Morea who will next be seen in Housefull 5 shared a piece of advice with his fans on Instagram by sharing a reel

Dino Morea gives fitness advice (pic/Instagram)

Dino Morea flexes his beefed-up muscles and gives fitness advice to fans
Actor and fitness enthusiast Dino Morea has shared some pearls of wisdom as he talked about focussing on health. The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage featuring pictures of himself from the gym. In the pictures, the dapper dude is seen flexing his beefed up biceps and flexing his triceps after a good workout.


“Jeeee lo lekin health pe dhyaaan do (enjoy life, but pay attention to your health),” he wrote as the caption.


 
 
 
 
 
The actor, who was last seen on screen in the big screen in 2021’s “Helmet” in a cameo role, is all set to be seen in the fifth installment of the comedy film “Housefull”.

Earlier this month, the actor had celebrated his birthday on the sets of “Housefull 5”, which stars an ensemble cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nana Patekar and Riteish Deshmukh, among many others.

On December 9, Dino spoke to IANS and shared that there is no better way to celebrate a birthday than doing what he loves.

“For me, it's acting, and I am immensely blessed to spend my day doing just that,” he had said.

Talking about the actor, who made his film debut in the 1999 film “Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi,” he started off as a model. He was then seen in projects such as ‘Raaz’, ‘Aksar’, ‘Jism 2’, ‘Rana Naidu’, ‘The Empire’, ‘Tandav’, ‘Gunaah’, ‘Dus Kahaniyaan’, ‘Plan’ and others.

It was in 2020, when he made his debut on the OTT platform with “Mentalhood” and was later seen in “Hostages.” He will next be seen in 'The Royals’, in which he will star alongside renowned actors such as Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, and Milind Soman.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

