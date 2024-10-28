Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi and Patralekhaa are enjoying a vacation at Narain Niwas Jaipur. Recently, Farah shared a video where she is seen cooking for her beloved beauties

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Farah Khan turns chef for Patralekhaa and Huma, calls them 'bhookas' in hilarious video x 00:00

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently donned a chef's hat, quite literally, as she whipped up an omelette for her close friends, including actresses Huma Qureshi and Patralekhaa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farah showcased her culinary skills in a fun video she posted on Instagram. The video captures Khan in the kitchen, humourously referring to Huma and Patralekhaa as bhookas (the hungry ones) and playfully instructing them on the "art" of making an omelette.

Her friends can be seen eagerly waiting for breakfast, adding to the laughter with playful banter in the background. Farah’s quick wit shines through as she humorously narrates each step in her unique, no-nonsense style.

Sharing the clip, Farah wrote, “Jahan (literally) chaar yaar mil jayein!! Outdoor cooking at the most lovely @narainniwas #jaipur .. voice over & videographer: @iamhumaq .. bhookhe guests @patralekhaa @rachitsingh08 .. thank u @puneetkahlon73 @omplgroup for hooking us up, missing @rajkummar_rao @saqibsaleem a LOTTT.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

In the video, Huma is seen giving a glimpse of the stunning property in Jaipur where they are all enjoying their time. She then heads to the kitchen, where Farah is busy making breakfast. Farah can be heard saying, “I am the new chef here. I am making an omelette, but turn the camera and see the bhookas.” Qureshi then pans the camera toward Patralekhaa and Rachit. The ‘CityLights’ actress tells Farah, “We are very hungry, Farah ma’am.”

Farah, Patralekhaa, and Huma are currently enjoying a getaway in Jaipur. The director has also posted solo photos, happy group selfies, and other stunning glimpses from her vacation.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan recently appeared on the popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16' with Boman Irani. In a light-hearted moment, the duo expressed their desire to cast Amitabh Bachchan in their respective upcoming films. Farah and Boman caught Amitabh off guard with an unexpected film offer, playfully declaring, “Sir, we have a film contract for you!”

Farah even revealed that the film is titled 'Jab Tak Bachchan'.