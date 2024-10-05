Breaking News
Two weeks on, just 43,000 cars use the Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: After 3-year wait, you can now zip from Kalina to BKC in 2 mins flat
Mumbai local train update: New suburban railway timetables aim to ease congestion and expand services
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge footpath work begins
Mumbai airport runway to be closed for maintenance on October 17
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 36 cr to resurface Eastern Express Highway
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Huma Qureshi leaves fans wanting more with eye catching look as she wraps Gulabi

Huma Qureshi leaves fans wanting more with eye-catching look as she wraps 'Gulabi'

Updated on: 05 October,2024 08:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

In the picture, Huma looks stunning in a beautifully detailed traditional outfit. Her face is partly covered with a bright pink colour, giving it a festive feel

Huma Qureshi leaves fans wanting more with eye-catching look as she wraps 'Gulabi'

Picture Courtesy/Huma Qureshi's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Huma Qureshi leaves fans wanting more with eye-catching look as she wraps 'Gulabi'
x
00:00

Huma Qureshi, who is all set to appear in her next film 'Gulabi' gave fans an exciting update by announcing that the movie's filming is officially completed. Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress dropped a picture from the movie giving fans a glimpse of her character.


In the picture, Huma looks stunning in a beautifully detailed traditional outfit. Her face is partly covered with a bright pink colour, giving it a festive feel.


In her post, Huma added a caption that read, "It's a wrap on #Gulabi... can't wait to show you all She is coming soon!!"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Earlier, the actress, in a press release had opened opened up about her experience shooting for the film in Ahemdabad.

"Ahmedabad has been an absolute delight for our shoot. The whole city has welcomed us with such open arms. I am loving filming here despite the heat in the city right now, the warmth of the people is making the shooting experience really memorable," she said.

Gulabi is a powerful story that celebrates the strength and resilience of women. Set around a real-life event, the film shows the bravery of an auto rickshaw driver (played by Huma Qureshi) who became a symbol of change, inspiring women to take control of their futures.

The film is directed by Vipul Mehta and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Vishal Rana. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

huma qureshi gangs of wasseypur bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK