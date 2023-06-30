Huma Qureshi: Many women restarted their lives in middle age

Playing Tarla Dalal in eponymous biopic, Huma says film celebrates women who chased their dreams after years of being bound by family duties

Huma Qureshi and Tarla Dalal

To Huma Qureshi, the essence of Tarla can be perfectly captured in one line—“You can cook, but you don’t have to be confined to the kitchen”. It’s this liberating thought that stayed with the actor as she stepped into the shoes of the late Tarla Dalal, renowned chef and cookbook author. A thought that deserves its moment on the screen, because it not only celebrates women who defy ageist norms to chase their dreams, but also propels others to not lose views of their goals.



“It’s important to tell this story because this is what has happened to our mothers and grandmothers. They were pushed into getting married and having children. When their kids went to college, they suddenly realised, ‘Now, nobody needs me.’ I have seen my mom and aunts [feel this]. Some of them opened salons, others tried their hand at jewellery business,” recounts Qureshi. In chronicling Dalal’s journey from a homemaker to India’s favourite cookbook author, Piyush Gupta’s directorial venture shows how it’s never too late to pick up the reins of your life. “There is a generation of women that started their lives again in middle age. That needs to be celebrated,” she emphasises.

A still from the film

The ZEE5 film, also starring Sharib Hashmi, is centred on a 30-something protagonist. Qureshi feels it’s a refreshing change in Hindi cinema that is largely populated by young characters. “Through pop culture, we have [pushed] this young adult obsession where it seems by the time you are 30, you have no value. It’s so unhealthy. What about the rest of your life? Today, an 18-year-old is giving skincare tutorials! Turn 50 and then let’s see what you know about skincare,” she laughs.

Ageism is a manifestation of sexism that women battle regularly across fields. Who knows that better than women in the movie industry? Qureshi is appalled at how female actors are considered dispensable. “Actresses are made to feel relevant only if they are pretty and hot. We are not papaya that will get stale and have no value. We are artistes who will become better as we age. That’s the story we need to put out. You have to be taken seriously, and you should take yourself seriously.”