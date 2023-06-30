Breaking News
Updated on: 30 June,2023 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Sharib Hashmi, who has grown up on Charlie Chaplin’s movies, on attempting a silent comedy with Uff

Sharib Hashmi

Sharib Hashmi makes noise with silent comedy
If The Family Man or the recent Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has shown us anything, it’s that Sharib Hashmi is a natural when it comes to comedy. But silent comedy is a different ball game altogether. The actor is attempting the genre with Luv Ranjan’s production Uff. “I have completed the shoot,” he says. Hashmi is eager to see how the movie has panned out, especially since filming it was a novel experience. “I have seen a lot of silent comedies featuring Charlie Chaplin and others from his era. Shooting for Uff was [challenging], but I enjoyed it immensely.”


Up next, the actor has Tarla opposite Huma Qureshi. But it looks like his absence from projects is making as much news as his presence in them. Fans of Asur 2, which dropped online earlier this month, sorely missed Hashmi, whose character was killed in the first season. “How I wish [my character] was not killed. After the release of Asur 2, I received a lot of DMs and mails, stating that people were missing me. My family and kids have not missed me as much as fans have missed Lolark Dubey,” he laughs, adding that he was initially to be seen in a flashback sequence in the mythological thriller’s second edition. “But the scene was edited out before we could shoot it,” he rues.



