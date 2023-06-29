Sara Ali Khan held a special meet and greet session with media personnel, post the success of her recently released film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. Fans shower her with love as she dances on 'Tere Vaaste' with paps, during the meet and greet.

Sara Ali Khan, one of the most popular actresses of her generation, is currently relishing in the success of her just released 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. Sara is an active social media user with a big following of over 42.6 million followers. Sara recently had a media meet and greet with media persons at her home, where the cheerful actress was spotted swaying to 'Tere Vaaste Falak Se Main Chaand Launga' with her fans.

Sara Ali Khan during the meet and greet taught everyone present the moves to 'Tere Vaaste' from her film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. The group looked happy as the actress took time out of her hectic schedule to spend out with them and brighten their day.

Sara was recorded dancing while wearing a casual white printed suit and glasses in the video, which was released by a paparazzi account. Her simplicity in the video was the highlight. After teaching everyone the dancing moves, the actress was spotted beaming from ear to ear. The video concluded with the 27-year-old actress thanking the media for attending the meet and greet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sara Ali Khan's nice demeanour towards the media wowed people as soon as the footage was released on Instagram. Fans and followers of the actress started showering love on her through their comments.

As one fan put it, “Sara I’m so happy that this song was in your film with Viki. Your drop dead gorgeous….Fabulous song my favorite â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ð§¿ð.” Another commented, “Meet and greet with paps ð©·. Even when she debuted in 2018 , she did this also. Such a nice gesture. A sweetheart fr ðð«¶.”

Praising Sara’s simplicity a fan stated, “She is such a simple n down to earth girl.” “Such a cutie, well raised girlâ¤ï¸,” Commented another user.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, took to her Instagram stories to repost a video that she had been tagged in by reporters from the meet and greet.

Sara was most recently seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, in which she co-starred with Vicky Kaushal. The picture was favourably appreciated by the audience and performed well at the box office.